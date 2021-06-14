Pokémon GO – Slowpoke Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Slowpoke be Shiny

While the A Very Slow Discovery event has come to a close the slow fun will continue this week with Slowpoke Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This short event gives you another chance to catch shiny Slowpoke, along with other bonuses. And with this week coming shortly after Gible Community Day there’s one important tip you’ll definitely want to keep in mind. Here’s our Slowpoke Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in June 2021.

Slowpoke Spotlight Hour Guide

We have broken down the Slowpoke Spotlight Hour event into the most frequently asked and more important questions. Let’s start with exactly when you should be ready.

When is Slowpoke Spotlight Hour

As the full June 2021 schedule says Slowpoke Spotlight Hour will hit this Tuesday. Specifically Pokémon GO players should be ready at 6pm in their local time zone on Tuesday, June 15th. At this time Slowpoke will take over most spawns in the game, giving you tons of chances to catch the slow Psychic and Water-type. As the name implies, this will only last for one hour, ending at 7pm. This is also true of the additional bonus that will be active throughout.

What is the Slowpoke Spotlight Hour Bonus

The Slowpoke Spotlight Hour bonus is an especially important one, giving players double Transfer Candy during the hour long event. So any Slowpoke you catch can immediately be transferred for 2 Candy. But more than this, if you kept any Gible or other rare Pokémon from past events now is the time to transfer them. Legendary Pokémon are especially a good idea, so be sure to go through your collection to identify any you’re willing to transfer during the event for 2x Candy.

Can Slowpoke be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Slowpoke

But even more importantly Shiny Slowpoke will be available during Spotlight Hour. The more Slowpoke you encounter, the better your odds of catching one. Activate an Incense right at 6pm to get extra spawns throughout. Then just be sure to check every Slowpoke that spawns in case it is shiny. You can then either catch it or back out to keep the hunt going.

And that’s our Slowpoke Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in June 2021.