Pokémon GO Snivy Community Day Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

This Sunday is the long awaited Snivy Community Day event in Pokémon GO. Players will have six hours to catch as many of the smug looking leafy character, with the chance at catching a shiny Snivy. But that’s not all you can do during the event. There’s other bonuses and plenty of activities to enjoy. To help you get the most out of everything, here’s our Snivy Community Day event guide for Pokémon GO.

Snivy Community Day Event Guide for Pokémon GO

As with all of these types of events, Snivy Community Day will feeature the Grass type Pokémon throughout the day with various bonuses. On top of spawning more frequently, there will be much greater chances of catching Shiny Snivy. But that’s not all, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the event.

When is Snivy Community Day, How Long does it Last

Snivy Community Day will start on Sunday, April 11th at 11am in your local time zone. The full event then continues for six hours, ending at 5pm for your local time. However, the exclusive move evolution bonus will persist for two additional hours (see more below). So everything is done by 7pm, but most of the Community Day celebration will be over at 5pm.

What are the Snivy Community Day Bonuses

Here’s the big bonuses you’ll see or activities you can participate in during Snivy Community Day in Pokémon GO.

Increased Snivy spawns in the wild

Boosted shiny rates for Snivy

5 photobombs with Snivy Take a snapshot of a Pokémon then back out to spawn a Snivy

3x Catch Stardust

3 hour Incense duration

Evolve Servine to Serperior by 7pm and it will know Frenzy Plant

Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research quest Paid ticket required, see more here

Community Day Box in in-game shop 50 Ultra Balls, 4 Star Pieces, 4 Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM Cost – 1,280 PokéCoins



So that’s all that’s going on during Snivy Community Day in Pokémon GO. But there are more questions. We cover one big one below.

Snivy Community Day Exclusive Move – Is it Worth Evolving

Evolve Snivy into Servine and then to Serperior either during the event or within two hours afterward and you’ll end up with a Serperior that knows the Frenzy Plant charged attack. All CD events offer an exclusive move like this. Since it is event locked unless you use an Elite Charged TM the resulting Serperior is rare and will likely be the most powerful of its species since its other moves aren’t as strong.

However, just because it’s the best Serperior it can be doesn’t mean it’s actually useful or worth evolving. Frenzy Plant is a powerful charged attack, especially since it requires so little energy to charge. However, Serperior just isn’t the strongest Grass type character in Pokémon GO. So while this results in the best Serperior you can have, I wouldn’t recommend going out of your way to evolve a bunch of them.

PvP is the only area where you might find Frenzy Plant Serperior useful, as in raids there are already clear alternatives that deal more damage. Venusaur and Meganium for example, both of which have been available for a long time and are likely already in your Pokédex. If you don’t have these though, then evolving makes sense. And if you want to create a Great or Ultra League team with Frenzy Plant Serperior then having one or two will be useful as well.

So in short, don’t get too worried if you don’t evolve a bunch of Frenzy Plant Serperior, as they aren’t the best Grass attacker out there. But make sure to get a couple if you have the Candy to spare. Otherwise you can just focus on the collecting aspects of the event, such as getting a bunch of Shiny Snivy.

And that’s our Snivy Community Day event guide for Pokémon GO. Hopefully we answered all of your questions, but check back for any updates as the event gets closer.