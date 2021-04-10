Pokémon GO ‘Snivy in the Sunshine’ Tasks and Rewards (Special Research)

Another Community Day has arrived in Pokémon GO, and players will soon get to jump into the Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research. At least, you will if you have the ticket and start playing during the event. Once you activate the new Special Research quest you might want to know how to complete it and what you’ll be getting. To help, here’s all of the Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Below you’ll find the full list of Snivy in the Sunshine tasks and rewards. As with all Community Day ticketed research you can complete this at any time, as long as you activate it during the event which takes place on Sunday, April 11th. Of course, you’ll want to finish it up before 5pm since many tasks require you to catch a lot of Snivy, who will have boosted spawns from 11am to 5pm. And if you’re unsure if you want to buy the ticket we have more thoughts of if it’s worth it here.

Stage 1 of 4

Power up Pokémon 10 Times – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Snivy – Snivy encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Snivy Candy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Snivy encounter, 10 Pinap Berries

Stage 2 of 4

Catch 15 Snivy – 30 Snivy Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon – a Servine encounter

Evolve 3 Snivy – 15 Poké Balls

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 15 Great Balls, and a Snivy encouter

Stage 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Snivy Candy

Evolve 1 Servine – a Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 3,500 XP

Claim Reward – a Snivy encounter

Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Serperior encounter, and 2 Rare Candy

Total Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, 25 Great Balls, 15 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 5 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, a Rocket Radar, 2 Rare Candy, 80 Snivy Candy, 4 Snivy encounters, a Servine encounter, a Serperior encounter, 5,000 Stardust, and 7,500 XP

And that’s all of the Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research tasks and rewards for Community Day in Pokémon GO.

- This article was updated on:April 10th, 2021