Pokémon GO ‘Snivy in the Sunshine’ Tasks and Rewards (Special Research)

Another Community Day has arrived in Pokémon GO, and players will soon get to jump into the Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research. At least, you will if you have the ticket and start playing during the event. Once you activate the new Special Research quest you might want to know how to complete it and what you’ll be getting. To help, here’s all of the Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.
Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research Tasks and Rewards
Below you’ll find the full list of Snivy in the Sunshine tasks and rewards. As with all Community Day ticketed research you can complete this at any time, as long as you activate it during the event which takes place on Sunday, April 11th. Of course, you’ll want to finish it up before 5pm since many tasks require you to catch a lot of Snivy, who will have boosted spawns from 11am to 5pm. And if you’re unsure if you want to buy the ticket we have more thoughts of if it’s worth it here.
Stage 1 of 4
- Power up Pokémon 10 Times – 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Snivy – Snivy encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Snivy Candy
Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, a Snivy encounter, 10 Pinap Berries
Stage 2 of 4
- Catch 15 Snivy – 30 Snivy Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – a Servine encounter
- Evolve 3 Snivy – 15 Poké Balls
Rewards: 1,500 XP, 15 Great Balls, and a Snivy encouter
Stage 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Snivy Candy
- Evolve 1 Servine – a Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Stage 4 of 4
- Claim Reward – 3,500 XP
- Claim Reward – a Snivy encounter
- Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berry
Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Serperior encounter, and 2 Rare Candy
Total Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, 25 Great Balls, 15 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 5 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, a Rocket Radar, 2 Rare Candy, 80 Snivy Candy, 4 Snivy encounters, a Servine encounter, a Serperior encounter, 5,000 Stardust, and 7,500 XP
And that’s all of the Snivy in the Sunshine Special Research tasks and rewards for Community Day in Pokémon GO.
- This article was updated on:April 10th, 2021