Pokémon GO ‘Straight to the Top, Machop!’ Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Machop Community Day is coming up soon and there’s a lot to be excited about. Shiny Machop, extra Candy for evolution and powering up. There’s tons of things that Pokémon GO will want to take part in throughout the day. But if you grabbed the Community Day or Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket then you have some new Special Research to power through, with big rewards once you do. To help, here is our Pokémon GO Machop Community Day, Straight to the Top, Machop! Special Research guide, giving you all the tasks and rewards.

Straight to the Top, Machop! Tasks and Rewards

Below are all the tasks and rewards for the Straight to the Top, Machop! Special Research story in Pokémon GO. This is activated on Machop Community Day, which you can learn more about right here. Once activated, which requires you to have purchased the Straight to the Top, Machop! ticket in the in-game shop, or have bought the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket prior to January 13th, you can complete it at any time. However, Machop Community Day will be the easiest time to accomplish all the tasks and gain all the rewards. So check them out below and try to finish it up before the event ends.

Stage 1 of 4

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Machop – 20 Machop Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws – Machop encounter

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, an Incense, a Machop encounter

Stage 2 of 4

Catch 15 Machop – 20 Machop Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Machoke encounter

Evolve 3 Machop – 2,000 XP

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, an Incense, 15 Great Balls

Stage 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 20 Machop Candy

Evolve a Machoke – 5 Golden Razz Berry

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 2,500 XP

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, an Incense, a Rocket Radar

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 4,000 Stardust

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Claim Reward – 5 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, a Machamp encounter

Pokémon GO Machop Community Day, Straight to the Top, Machop! Special Research guide showing you all the tasks and rewards. Good luck out there and hopefully you end up with a shiny Machop or Machamp.