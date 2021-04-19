Events have been hitting fast lately in Pokémon GO with the latest being Sustainability Week. But uinlike most of the recent events this time we have some limited research on the Today Menu. Players will have a few days to complete this quest, with some nice rewards at each new level. To help you get through it all while you have the chance, here’s the Sustainability Week Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO.

Sustainability Week Timed Research Tasks and Rewards Guide

Note: This is a short quest that won't require much effort during the event.

Note: Pokémon that can be shiny are marked with (S)

Stage 1 of 3

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Oddish encounter (S)

Catch 7 Water-type Pokémon – Goldeen encounter (S)

Catch 7 Pokémon with Weather Boost – Bellsprout encounter (S)

Rewards: Turtwig encounter (S), 20 Mega Venusaur Energy, and 1,000 XP

Stage 2 of 3

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Tangela encounter (S)

Catch 5 different species of Grass-type Pokémon – Ferroseed encounter (S)

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – Phanpy encounter

Rewards: Grotle encounter (S), 20 Mega Venusaur Energy, and 1,000 XP

Stage 3 of 3

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Sunny Form Castform encounter

Catch 40 Grass-type Pokémon – Alolan Diglett encounter (S)

Use an Incense – Binacle encounter

Rewards: Venusaur encounter (S), 60 Mega Venusaur Energy, and 1,000 XP

It’s sort of a middle ground between the one page CD research we’ve seen in the past and the longer quests that offer massive rewards. All of April’s events have been sort of medium in size as players prepare for potentially larger celebrations in the weeks and months ahead. There’s the game’s fifth anniversary coming up, along with the potential for a Johto tour event. So watch for all of that as more events are announced and head our way.

But that’s the Sustainability Week Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO. Find it on the Today menu and be sure to complete it before the timer runs out to get all your rewards.