Pokémon GO – Tepig Community Day Guide, Everything you Need to Know

July 2021 is a packed month full of Pokémon GO events and things kick off in a big way with the launch of Tepig Community Day. With so much going on throughout July it makes sense to get this monthly celebration over with in the very first weekend. But that also means players might not have much time to prepare and figure out what is going on during the day. To help, here’s our Tepig Community Day guide for Pokémon GO, giving you everything you need to know.

Tepig Community Day Guide

To help sort everything you need to know into an easy to digest guide we’ll be breaking down all aspects of Tepig Community Day by answering the most frequently asked questions about the event. Let’s start with the most important thing, when it begins and ends.

When is Tepig Community Day

Tepig Community Day will take place on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 in Pokémon GO. The celebration will kick off at 11am in your local time zone, so it will actually start earlier for some players around the globe. The main parts of the event will then last for six hours, ending at 5pm. One important part of the event continues for an additional two hours, so everything will be wrapped up at 7pm. What is that important bonus? Keep reading to find out.

What’s Going On During Tepig Community Day, What are the Bonuses

Here’s everything you can look forward to during Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO. Some parts will need updating, so be sure to check back on the day for the latest information.

Increased Tepig spawns in the wild

Boosted Shiny Tepig chances

3x Catch Stardust

Incense and Lures activated during the event will last three hours

Snapshot five Pokémon to encounter Tepig via photobombs

The Roasted Berries Special Research ticket will be available

Event exclusive Field Research will reward Tepig encounters

Pignite evolved into Emboar will know the Blast Burn exclusive move Lasts until 7pm

A Community Day box will be available in the in-game shop 50 Ultra Balls Five Incense Five Star Pieces An Elite Charged TM Cost: 1,280 PokéCoins



So that’s what’s going on during Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO, but let’s explore a few of these in more detail.

Is It Worth Evolving Tepig/Pignite into Blast Burn Emboar

Emboar isn’t the most powerful Fire attacker in Pokémon GO, and Blast Burn isn’t going to change much about that. Blast Burn Emboar is the ideal version of the Fire and Fighting type starter, but it doesn’t elevate it past other Pokémon of equal or greater utility. Whether you are focused on PvP in the GO Battle League or PvE via raids, Blast Burn Emboar likely won’t be a big contributor on your team unless you have skipped previous events with better choices.

Blaziken is all around a better option, so if you already have some from Torchic’s Community Day then you are all set when it comes to Fire/Fighting attackers. However, if you missed it or just want to have the best Emboar possible then be sure to evolve some so that they end up with Blast Burn. If Emboar gets a new Fast Attack it could change the math enough to make having them worthwhile.

How to Catch Shiny Tepig

We’ll have a separate guide to give more tips and tricks, so watch for an update on that soon. In short, Shiny Tepig is one of the big prizes of Community Day in July 2021, so you’ll want to be sure to catch a few of them. To do this you mostly need to encounter as many Tepig as you can. Keeping an Incense and/or Lure active as much as possible is a good first step.

Otherwise you’ll want to pick up the Roasted Berries ticket to encounter more via Research, and try to get more event exclusive Field Research as well. And while you encounter Tepig in the wild you can either back out if you don’t have time to catch them or use the quick catch method of dragging and holding the Berry menu, tossing the ball with your other finger, then releasing when it hits and backing out. Check every Tepig you can to see if they are shiny, and you should end up with a nice collection by the end of the day.

And that’s our Tepig Community Day guide for Pokémon GO. Check back for any updates once it starts in your region.