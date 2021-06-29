Pokémon GO – The Best Master League Team (June and July 2021)

The latest season for the Pokémon GO Battle League is still ongoing, with people getting a chance to try out both Great League and Ultra League so far to up their ranks. Now it’s time for some more options, this time with three to choose one. One of those is the Master League, which is the most encompassing of all the Pokémon GO Battle Leagues.
The Best Master League Team (June and July 2021)
Master League is certainly the most interesting and widespread of the trio of Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues. That is because while Great League is capped at 1500 CP and Ultra League is capped at 2500 CP, Master League has no cap at all. Of course plenty of Pokémon will max out their CP before being able to be competitive in Master League, but there are so many more Pokémon available to you overall that you can use. In fact, this is the league where you will be seeing mostly legendary Pokémon unlike the others where it’s a lot more of a rarity.
Even with so much more flexibility on CP for Pokémon in Master League, there are still certain Pokémon that are going to stand out above the rest for this league. That’s why we have broken down Pokémon into three tiers below for the latest Master League. As always, just picking the top three Pokémon isn’t always a surefire way to win, as plenty of people will be using those. That’s why it’s important to see which Pokémon are popular and pick ones that are less resistant to those Pokémon and also able to deal more damage to them.
Note: A Pokémon marked with (XL) means that you will need to power it up with Candy XL to be as strong as the ones on this list. They are usually still good choices without the XL candy, but Master League kind of changes things by making them go beyond level 40. If you want to go for a league with no XL Candy involvement, check out the Master League Classic instead.
Master League – Tier 1
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists against
|Weak to
|Melmetal (XL)
|Steel
|Thunder Shock
|Superpower and Rock Slide
|Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Normal, Grass, Ice, Fairy, Flying, Bug, Dragon
|Fire, Fighting, Ground
|Dialga (XL)
|Steel and Dragon
|Dragon Breath
|Iron Head and Draco Meteor
|Poison, Grass, Steel, Water, Psychic, Rock, Normal, Flying, Electric, Bug
|Fighting, Ground
|Lugia (XL)
|Psychic and Flying
|Dragon Tail
|Sky Attack and Aeroblast
|Psychic, Fighting, Ground, Grass
|Dark, Ghost, Electric, Ice, Rock
|Yveltal (XL)
|Dark and Flying
|Snarl
|Dark Pulse and Focus Blast
|Psychic, Ground, Dark, Ghost, Grass
|Ice, Fairy, Electric, Rock
Master League – Tier 2
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists against
|Weak to
|Mewtwo (XL)
|Psychic
|Psycho Cut
|Psystrike and Focus Blast
|Psychic, Fighting
|Dark, Ghost, Bug
|Zekrom (XL)
|Dragon and Electric
|Dragon Breath
|Crunch and Wild Charge
|Electric, Water, Grass, Steel, Flying, Fire
|Dragon, Fairy, Ground, Ice
|Ho-Oh (XL)
|Fire and Flying
|Incinerate
|Brave Bird and Earthquake
|Grass, Bug, Steel, Ground, Fighting, Fire, Fairy
|Rock, Electric, Water
|Mamoswine (XL)
|Ice and Ground
|Powder Snow
|Avalanche and Bulldoze
|Electric, Poison
|Fighting, Grass, Fire, Steel, Water
|Reshiram (XL)
|Dragon and Fire
|Dragon Breath
|Crunch and Overheat
|Grass, Fire, Electric, Steel, Bug
|Rock, Dragon, Ground
|Togekiss (XL)
|Fairy and Flying
|Charm
|Ancient Power and Flamethrower
|Ground, Fighting, Bug, Dragon, Grass, Dark
|Electric, Ice, Rock, Poison, Steel
|Landorus (Incarnate)
|Ground and Flying
|Mud Shot
|Rock Slide and Earth Power
|Ground, Poison, Electric, Fighting, Bug
|Ice, Water
|Excadrill (XL)
|Ground and Steel
|Mud Shot
|Drill Run and Rock Slide
|Poison, Rock, Electric, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Water, Fighting, Ground, Fire
|Groudon (XL)
|Ground
|Mud Shot
|Earthquake and Fire Punch
|Electric, Rock, Poison
|Water, Grass, Ice
Master League – Tier 3
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists against
|Weak to
|Snorlax (XL)
|Normal
|Lick
|Body Slam and Superpower
|Ghost
|Fighting
|Landorus (Therian) (XL)
|Ground and Flying
|Mud Shot
|Superpower and Stone Edge
|Ground, Poison, Fighting, Electric, Bug
|Ice, Water
|Giratina (Altered) (XL)
|Ghost and Dragon
|Shadow Claw
|Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak
|Normal, Fighting, Poison, Grass, Water, Fire, Electric, Bug
|Dragon, Fairy, Dark, Ghost, Ice
|Metagross (XL)
|Steel and Psychic
|Bullet Punch
|Meteor Mash and Earthquake
|Psychic, Poison, Steel, Normal, Ice, Rock, Flying, Grass, Fairy, Dragon
|Fire, Ground, Ghost, Dark
|Zapdos (XL)
|Electric and Flying
|Thunder Shock
|Thunderbolt and Drill Peck
|Ground, Steel, Grass, Flying, Bug, Fighting
|Rock, Ice
|Gyarados (XL)
|Water and Flying
|Dragon Breath
|Aqua Tail and Crunch
|Ground, Water, Fire, Fighting, Steel, Bug
|Electric, Rock
|Palkia (XL)
|Water and Dragon
|Dragon Tail
|Aqua Tail and Dragon Meteor
|Water, Fire, Steel
|Dragon, Fairy
And that’s our list of the best Pokémon for the Pokémon GO Master League for June and July 2021.