Pokémon Home is finally here and trainers from around the world are moving their entire collections to Game Freak’s newest management system. Of course, with a franchise as large as this, a lot of products need to tie together for everyone to be able to collect all their characters. And with Pokémon GO once again surging in popularity and certainly being the main way many players interact with the series, tons are asking the question: can you transfer from Pokémon GO into Pokémon Home.

Can you Transfer from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home

As of no, in February 2020, the answer is no. You cannot transfer creatures from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home, as that feature has not been enabled yet. It is coming, and is even listed as “coming soon” in a lot of places, so you might not have too long to wait. There are many things we already know about the planned feature as well, such as the fact that transfers will be one-way. Once you move something from GO to Pokémon Home it will be stuck in that new ecosystem and can’t be brought back. It can be moved to Sword and Shield though.

When it does arrive, you’ll want to know how to transfer from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home. There’s no way to be certain, but given how the process worked for sending creatures to the Let’s Go games, it will likely be the same. You’ll connect your game to the Pokémon Home account or device, then open your box and select the character you want to send over and choose that option. This is just a guess though, as any new method could be implemented. With both apps working on the same device, it could be quite simple, though I wouldn’t hold your breath for that.

So the answer to can you transfer from Pokémon GO into Pokémon Home is a no, but just for now. Give it some time and the feature will arrive and we’ll break down exactly how to do it.