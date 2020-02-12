Pokémon has always been about friendship. Whether it’s becoming closer to your various Pokémon or the friends you make in real life while playing the game. It’s those real life ones that matter the most though…cause they get you the creatures you can’t get yourself. Trading with friends has been a key part of the series going back to the Game Boy, so what about the latest release? Here’s how to add and trade with friends in Pokémon Home.

How to Add Friends

All of these activities can only be done on the Pokémon Home mobile app, so no Switch or 3DS required here. Download the app if you haven’t already and sign in to link accounts. On the main screen after working through all the story and walkthrough bits is the Friends option. Select this and Add Friends will be at the top. You have various options to use here, you can share and copy your own friend code, or enter someone else’s. If you are next to them physically you can just scan the code with the button at the bottom. Do that and you’ll be good to go, once they accept. Now you’ll want to know how to trade.

How to Trade with Friends

Now just head back to the main screen and swipe to the screen on the left. At the bottom is Friend Trade. Load this up and you’ll see any friends who are available for trade. Select them and follow through on the prompts. Select and confirm the Pokémon you want to send over, and you’re all set. All of this is done within the Home boxes, so if there’s one on Sword and Shield or Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu then be sure to transfer them first. But that’s how to add and trade with friends in Pokémon Home.