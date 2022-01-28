Pokemon Legends Arceus: All 3 Bothersome Bidoof Locations

Bothersome Bidoof is a Pokemon Legends: Arceus request that seems simple on paper, but many players are struggling to find the locations of all three Bidoofs in Jubilife Village. This request tasks players with location three runaway Bidoofs that are hiding around the village. Two of them are fairly easy to find because they’re out in the open, but one of them is hiding in plain sight. Because of the game’s low draw distance, it can be difficult to spot the Pokemon from afar, and the Bidoofs tend to blend in with their environment because of their color. Here’s where to find all three Bidoofs for the Bothersome Bidoof request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Bothersome Bidoof Locations

There are three Bidoofs that you must find in order to complete this request. Each of their locations is listed below.

Next to your quarters by a pile of logs In the southeast corner of Jubilife Village next to the Pasture fence Across the street from the Farm next to the houses

You can also view the locations of all three Bidoofs marked on the map below.

Once you find a Bidoof, all you have to do is walk up to it and interact with it to capture it. You don’t have to battle it or use any Poke Balls. In order to prevent the Bidoofs from running off, however, you will need to have a Bidoof in your party when you approach them. Thankfully, Bidoofs are incredibly common in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and you can find them in the Obsidian Fieldlands quite easily.

Once you find all three Bidoofs in Jubilife Village, you will complete the request and receive a Rare Candy as a reward. Like other Pokemon games, a Rare Candy allows you to level up any Pokemon of your choosing. It’s not the most exciting reward, but this request doesn’t take too long to complete as long as you know where to look.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2022