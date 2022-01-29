Pokémon Legends Arceus: Fastest Ways to Increase Pokédex Research Level

The main goal of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a simple one: seek out all Pokémon. Players are given a Pokédex to track this goal, which quickly becomes vital to the game’s progression. Each Pokémon has a research level, and they need to reach level 10 in order to complete their Pokédex entries. It might seem like a daunting task, but worry not; there are many easy ways to increase each and every Pokédex research level.

How to Increase Pokédex Research Level

First, you’ll want to check the Pokédex itself. Any Pokémon without a Poké Ball icon next to their name needs their research level increased. You can press A to check a Pokémon’s Research Tasks – everything you’ll need to do to raise that level higher.

Each Pokémon has a certain number of Research Tasks, including:

Number aught

Number defeated

Times you’ve seen it use a specific move

Times it used strong and agile style moves

Number you’ve evolved

Additionally, you can check these tasks for wild Pokémon while you’re out in the field. Simply get close enough to focus on them with ZR, then press Down on the D-Pad to open their Research Tasks.

Best Tasks to Focus On

The best tasks to focus on depend on which Pokémon you’re researching. It’s better to focus on the Number caught task when researching timid and passive Pokémon, or when an outbreak occurs. For more aggressive Pokémon, you should focus on Number defeated or Times you’ve seen it use moves.

Research Tasks will also apply to your own Pokémon, so you can knock out a couple on your own; for example, getting Decidueye to use a strong style Leaf Blade will complete two tasks at once. The online database Rankedboost has a comprehensive list of tasks for each Pokémon, if you’re having trouble. Raising your research level will be vital if you’re also looking to increase their star rank, so take care of those tasks whenever you can!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.