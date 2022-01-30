If you’ve been playing Pokemon Legends Arceus all weekend, chances are you’ll notice that once you catch enough Pokemon, your party will be full and any extras will be sent elsewhere. This is pretty standard in the series, however, this game introduced yet another change to the formula in exactly how you retrieve them. Read on for our guide on How to Access the PC Box in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Access PC Box

The short answer is that, due to the game taking place in the past, there are no PC Boxes but instead Pastures where you keep your captured Pokemon. The function is the same, but makes a good deal more sense and allows you to view Pokemon you recently caught from outside the fences. To access the Pasture though, just go south across the small bridge across from the exit of Jubilife Village and speak to Marie, who tends to the Pasture. She’ll ask if you’d like to leave any Pokemon with her, and then you’ll be brought to the Pasture menu. Much like in previous games, you can select Pokemon listed either in the Pastures or your party and choose to move them around to organize them or swap into your main lineup. Consider the Release option when you can, as well, as this will give Grit items like Dust, Gravel, Pebbles, and Rocks, which you can use to Effort Value (EV) train your Pokemon and raise their base stats to their maximum potential.

Additional functions returning from other games include the ability to hit ‘Y’ and change how you interact with the Pasture. The default is the Select option which brings up the list of options you can do with your Pokemon including moving, releasing into the wild, customization, and viewing stats. The second option is Move, which allows you to press ‘A’ when hovering over a Pokemon, moving the cursor either to a slot in your party or elsewhere in the box, and swapping spots with other Pokemon if they’re in that spot. The third option is Multiselect, which allows you to press ‘A’ and move the cursor around to select entire Pokemon groups or do a bulk movement, which is great for organizing your Pastures. Finally, you can view All Pastures at any time by pressing ‘+’.

This concludes our guide to How to Access the PC Box in Pokemon Legends Arceus! While technically not a PC, it's only different on the surface.