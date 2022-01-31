Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Do the Speed Glitch

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been released for only a few days and new glitches have already been found that have been utilised by the community of players who are experiencing the game. One of the glitches that players have started to notice is a speed glitch that lets the player’s character run extremely fast in a short amount of time. Notably, there is no major drawback to this glitch being around, it simply will let players run across the enthralling land a little quicker while they are collecting Pokemon along the way. A great way to travel across the world while completing various request tasks. This guide article will explain to you what the glitch is and how to do the speed glitch within Pokemon Legends Arceus.

What the Speed Glitch Is in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The speed glitch in Pokemon Legends Arceus will allow your character to run extremely quickly after falling into an attacking Pokemon on the side of a mounded hill. The reason it occurs is currently is unknown, it will be likely that developers patch this within a little while. The glitch still will utilise the player’s stamina and the camera will be glitchy while running at the speed of the glitch.

How to Do the Speed Glitch In Pokemon Legends Arceus

As showcased above, YouTuber BLAINES had showcased the glitch and how it works. In order to get the glitch to work, simply get your character on a cliffside near a ‘Geodude’ and when they do the spin attack make sure that you are sliding into the attack of the Geodude, after which your character will be able to run at extremely quick speeds.

