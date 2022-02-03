Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Scyther into Scizor

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch, has brought a new game plan to the floor.

Gone are the days of link cables and having to trade between versions of the classic role-playing game, and new ways to evolve your favorite Pokemon to a new form. Instead, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has introduced a whole bunch of new ways to evolve your favorite Pokemon, from being in the dark in a certain spot, to leveling up your Pokemon in a specific area of the map.

However, there are still some more “traditional” ways to evolve your Pokemon, and this is a mix of both familiar tactics, with a new twist.

In today’s guide, we are going to be walking you through how to obtain an evolutionary item, and how to evolve fan-favorite Scyther into Scizor.

How to complete the evolution

Scyther, a favorite since Generation 1 of Pokemon, has finally been granted a new evolution, in the form of Kleavor, a noble Pokemon with a bit of a temper when you first meet it. When first encountering this new form, you may be interested in the power that it possesses, and if you chose to do so, you can evolve Scyther to Kleavor following this guide.

However, if you’re not as impressed with Kleavor as you are with Scizor, you’ll just need a few things to make the process from Mean Green Machine to Red Tank happen.

Much like previous Pokemon titles, you’ll still need to obtain the item Metal Coat, which was normally given to Scyther and then traded off to a friend, helping him evolve. Gone are those days, as all you need now is the coveted item to proceed into obtaining a Scizor of your own.

However, where do you now obtain a Metal Coat, you may be asking. It’s a pretty easy process! While the Metal Coat is still a rare item, you can purchase them with a bit of luck from the Item Exchange in Jubilife Village, for about 1,000 Merit Points.

Merit Points are earned by returning lost satchels, which you can find a little bit easier by using the Arc Phone to pin the locations. When you find and return one of these items, you will be rewarded with points, which can be used to purchase these rarer items. However, you may be lucky and find a Metal Coat inside one of these lost satchels, which makes things even easier for you.

Once you have obtained the Metal Coat, simply use it on Scyther, and in a matter of moments, Scizor will be yours! For more helpful hints, such as how to navigate the map more efficiently, take a peek through our guides section. Your trip to Hisui will be made better for it!