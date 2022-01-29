Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, available now for the Nintendo Switch, introduces many new evolutions into the series. Fan-favorite Pokemon Ursaring has been granted a new evolution in the form of Ursaluna, and following this guide, you’ll be able to claim your own.

How to Evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna

The process for Evolutions has changed quite a bit in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as the days of trading Pokemon with friends to evolve them, is long gone. Ursaluna is a great Pokemon to have, because not only can you ride it around the overworld, you can use it to sniff out secrets, and people too.

Following this list is how you can get an Ursaluna to call your own;

1) Finding an Ursaring

You’ll need to get an Ursaring to start the process. You can either evolve your Teddirusa at level 30, or you can catch one in the wild at Ursa’s Ring in the Crimson Mirelands, or the Sonorous Path in the Coronet Highlands.

2) Get the Evolution item Peat Block

You’re going to need a special item called a Peat Block, and getting one may require a bit of time. The only way to get one is to go into the Crimson Mirelands and use the Special Ursaluna to dig for it. It does not matter where you dig, as you can only find the Peat Block here.

3) Head to Ursa’s Ring during Night-Time

Once you’ve obtained the Peat Block, you’ll have it in your inventory, along with your Ursaring that you caught or evolved from Teddirusa. You’ll want to head to Ursa’s Ring in the Crimson Mirelands at night, during a full moon. Note that it isn’t easy to see what stage the moon is at in the Crimson Mirelands, so you may have to rest for a few nights until the option to Evolve comes up for Ursaring comes up with you select the Peat Block.

4) Evolve Your Ursaring

This is by far the easiest step in the process, as all you need to do is select the Peat Block and use it on your Ursaring, and you’ll soon have a Ursaluna to call your own.

Following these steps is a surefire way to get one of the most sought-after new Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus, and if you need more evolution help, such as how to evolve your Eevee into a Jolteon, follow our helpful Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides. Happy hunting!

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2022