Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Dusk Stone

Pokémon Legends Arceus players can make use of a wide array of different evolutionary stones to evolve a series of Pokémon into new and powerful forms. With that said, players can make use of the Dusk Stone to evolve Ghost-type Misdreavus into Mismagius, as well as Dark/flying-type Murkrow into Honchkrow. Now, so that you can get both evolutions as fast as possible, we will tell you how to get a Dusk Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Get a Dusk Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can get your hands in a Dusk Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus in a variety of ways. The first one can be done by going to the Item Exchange Post, located on Jubilife Village. Once there, you will be able to buy a Dusk Stone in exchange for 1,200 Merit Points. It’s also worth pointing out that you can get as many Dusk Stones as you want in the Post. If you are looking to get the stone, but do not want to spend your Merit Points, you can also get a Dusk Stone by hitting the ore deposits scattered throughout Hisui. It is also possible to find a Dusk Stone by going to areas affected by space-time distortions, but thanks to the low chance of actually finding one, following this method is not recommended. You can also get a Dusk Stone from Vessa, as a reward for collecting 30 Wisps as part of the Eerie Apparitions in the Night request.

Now that you know how to get a Dusk Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus, don’t forget to check out how to get the other stones, such as the Dawn Stone, Leaf Stone, Fire Stone, and the Thunder Stone.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2022