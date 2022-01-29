Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Metal Coat

Give Your Scyther the Glow-Up They Deserve

January 28th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Metal-Coat

Evolving is a simple mechanic in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but getting the items to make some of your Pokemon evolve can be time-consuming, and you might be wondering where to get them.  One crucial item among these is the Metal Coat, which due to there being no held items this one only holds one singular purpose.  Forgoing its ability to boost Steel-type moves, the Metal Coat’s sole purpose in this game is to evolve your Onyx or Scyther into Steelix or Scizor, both of which became instant favorites in Generation 2.  Read more if you’d like to find out How to Get Metal Coat in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Metal Coat

Pokemon-Legends-Metal-Coat

One of the simplest measures the game has taken to streamline your experience so you can go back to focusing on adventures and researching Pokemon is the Item Exchange.   Much like our guide on how to get the Linking Cord, getting the Metal Coat is made simply into a matter of gathering enough Merit Points (MP) by completing Lost & Found quests while you continue your adventures.  Once you gather enough Satchels and turn them in, you’ll be able to go to an Item Exchange as early as Jubilife Village and trade your hard-earned 1,000 MP for this item.

Pokemon-Legends-Satchel-Map

As for finding the lost Satchels, if you’re still wondering how they appear on the map, they’re marked as you pull them up from the Lost & Found by pulling up your in-game menu: press Up on the D-Pad, and hit ZR until you get to the Wi-Fi symbol.  Once you venture into the nearby open area outside town you’ll see the Satchels on the map.  Gather these and turn them in for your MP!

This concludes our guide on how to find the Metal Coat in Pokemon Legends Arceus!  Be sure to check out our many other guides for this game and beyond!

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift Codes: All Free Rewards and Items Pokémon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift Codes: All Free Rewards and Items
While Pokémon Legends: Arceus focuses more on a single-player experience, it features some neat bonuses for players with an Internet...
Attack of the Fanboy
HowToEvolveUrsaluna Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna
Bear down on this guide to help you evolve
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Linking Cord Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Linking Cord
Find the Missing Link in Evolution
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Gym Leaders Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Advance Time
Advance your play style with this handy guide
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy