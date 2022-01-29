Evolving is a simple mechanic in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but getting the items to make some of your Pokemon evolve can be time-consuming, and you might be wondering where to get them. One crucial item among these is the Metal Coat, which due to there being no held items this one only holds one singular purpose. Forgoing its ability to boost Steel-type moves, the Metal Coat’s sole purpose in this game is to evolve your Onyx or Scyther into Steelix or Scizor, both of which became instant favorites in Generation 2. Read more if you’d like to find out How to Get Metal Coat in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Metal Coat

One of the simplest measures the game has taken to streamline your experience so you can go back to focusing on adventures and researching Pokemon is the Item Exchange. Much like our guide on how to get the Linking Cord, getting the Metal Coat is made simply into a matter of gathering enough Merit Points (MP) by completing Lost & Found quests while you continue your adventures. Once you gather enough Satchels and turn them in, you’ll be able to go to an Item Exchange as early as Jubilife Village and trade your hard-earned 1,000 MP for this item.

As for finding the lost Satchels, if you’re still wondering how they appear on the map, they’re marked as you pull them up from the Lost & Found by pulling up your in-game menu: press Up on the D-Pad, and hit ZR until you get to the Wi-Fi symbol. Once you venture into the nearby open area outside town you’ll see the Satchels on the map. Gather these and turn them in for your MP!

This concludes our guide on how to find the Metal Coat in Pokemon Legends Arceus! Be sure to check out our many other guides for this game and beyond!