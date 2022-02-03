Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Oval Stone

Oval Stones are one of the many stones you come across on your journey through Pokemon Legends: Arceus, exclusive to Nintendo Switch. To find one, you have lots of options. Here’s every way you can find an Oval Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to get an Oval Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are a few methods to finding an Oval Stone. The first is by digging around for buried treasure with Ursaluna, which can be done after defeating it while it is in a rampaged state.

Once you have Ursulana to ride on, run around with it until an orange signal appears in front of Ursulana and it runs faster. Head in that direction until Ursulana digs. It will take a few tries, but you’ll find one soon enough.

Another method to finding Oval Stones is through shaking ore deposits spread all over the Hisui region. You can find Oval Stones anytime with this method. However, just like with Ursulana, it will take a bit of luck before you find any evolutionary stone, let alone an Oval Stone.

More stable ways to find an Oval Stone

If you’re tired of running around the region shaking ore deposits or digging while on the back of an Ursulana, there are more sure-fire ways to get an Oval Stone, but it will cost you.

The first is through Merit Points, which are obtained through finding packs all over the region. With these points, you can get many items that are not easily found, including the Oval Stone. Oval Stones are 400 Merit Points.

The second method is by purchasing an Oval Stone through Ginter of the Gingko Guild Shop. He will have items randomly ready for purchase all the time. Catch him at the right time, and you’ll have an Oval Stone of your own to use.

Just to recap, here are the four ways to obtain an Oval Stone in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Buried treasure with Ursaluna

Shaking ores

Purchase with Merit Points

Purchase from the Gingko Shop

Be sure to use your Oval Stone on your little Happiny to evolve it into a Chansey once you have the evolutionary stone. If you want to know where to get the other evolutionary stones, like the fire stone, head over here.

Looking to evolve some of your other team members to fill up that Pokedex? We’ve got you covered. Check out how to evolve other Hisuian Pokemon here.