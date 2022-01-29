Pokémon Legends Arceus Potions – How to Craft and Unlock Recipes

Find out how to make your own potions and Poké Balls!

January 29th, 2022 by Marc Magrini

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-How-to-Master-Moves-article

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is loaded with new features for long-time Pokémon fans. One of these new features is crafting, which allows players to create special items like Poké Balls and potions on their own. After progressing through the first few tutorials, players will be able to craft items out in the field, making use of the many materials they find on their journey. But to make the most of crafting, players must understand how to craft and how to unlock recipes.

How to Craft

There are two options for players that want to craft new items. The first is to craft using the Crafting Kit, a Key Item you receive early on. You can access it through the Key Items tab in your Satchel; just select it and choose “Craft”. This will allow you to craft at any time, with the restriction of only having access to Everyday Items in your Satchel.

If you want to use items in your Storage, you’ll need to craft at a Workbench. Workbenches are only found in the Craftworks in Jubilife Village and the various base camps you access during excursions. As such, you can’t take them with you, but they’ll let you use any materials you might have collected or stored.

The actual act of crafting is simple. Highlight your desired item, and you can see any materials it needs on the right side of the screen. You can craft multiple items at once, as long as you have enough materials for them.

How to Unlock Recipes

Certain recipes are obtained through increasing your Star Rank, which grants access to recipes for better potions and Poké Balls. Players can also visit the Craftworks to purchase recipes. More recipes become available for purchase as players progress through the story, so you should check back regularly. Finally, certain recipes are received as rewards from Requests.  Check out the full list of recipes for Pokemon Legends Arceus below.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Crafting Recipes List

Ball Recipes PLA

Items Pokeball Recipes Effect
Poke Ball 1 Apricorn, 1 Tumblestone Used to Catch Pokemon
Great Ball 1 Apricorn, 1 Iron Chunk, 1 Tumblestone Used to Catch Pokemon With Higher Success Rate
Ultra Ball 1 Apricorn, 2 Iron Chunk, 2 Tumblestone Used to Catch Pokemon With Highest Success Rate
Heavy Ball 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone Used to Catch Unsuspecting Pokemon
Leaden Ball 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk Used to Catch Unsuspecting Pokemon With Higher Success Rate
Gigaton Ball 1 Apricorn, 2 Black Tumblestone, 2 Iron Chunk Used to Catch Unsuspecting Pokemon With Highest Success Rate
Feather Ball 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone Used to Catch Flying Pokemon
Wing Ball 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk Used to Catch Flying Pokemon With Higher Success Rate
Jet Ball 1 Apricorn, 2 Sky Tumblestone, 2 Iron Chunk Used to Catch Flying Pokemon With Highest Success Rate

Battle Potion Recipes PLA

Items Battle Potion Recipes Effect
Aux Evasion 2 Doppel Bonnets, 1 Candy Truffle Makes Pokemon Harder to Hit
Aux Guard 2 Iron Barktongue, 1 Pep Up Plant Boosts Defensive Stats
Aux Power 2 Swordcap, 1 Pep Up Plant Boosts Offensive Stats
Aux Powerguard 1 Aux Power, 1 Aux Guard, 1 King’s Leaf Boosts Offensive & Defensive Stats
Choice Dumpling 3 Caster Fern, 1 Direshroom, 1 Swordcap, 2 Hearty Grains Boosts Effectiveness of a Move
Dire Hit 2 Direshroom, 1 Candy Truffle Boosts Critical Hit Ratio
Swap Snack 1 Candy Truffle, 1 Softfoot Root, 1 Springy Mushroom, 1 Hopo Berry Swaps Offensive and Defensive Stats
Twice Spiced Radish 2 Sand Radish, 2 Crunchy Salt, 2 Plump Beans, 2 King’s Leaf Boosts Move Power 50%

Recovery Potion Recipes PLA

Items Recovery Potion Recipes Effect
Fine Remedy 1 Apricorn, 1 Tumblestone Restore 100 HP
Full Heal 1 Apricorn, 1 Iron Chunk, 1 Tumblestone Heal Any Status Condition
Full Restore 1 Apricorn, 2 Iron Chunk, 2 Tumblestone Restore Max HP of Single Pokemon
Hyper Potion 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone Restore 150 HP
Jubilife Muffin 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk Cure Any Status Condition
Max Elixir 1 Apricorn, 2 Black Tumblestone, 2 Iron Chunk Restore Full PP of all moves
Max Ether 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone Restore Full PP of one move
Max Potion 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk Restore Max HP single Pokemon
Max Revive 1 Apricorn, 2 Sky Tumblestone, 2 Iron Chunk Revive a Pokemon 100% Health
Mushroom Cake 1 Apricorn, 1 Tumblestone Attract Monstrous/Dragon Pokemon
Old Gateau 1 Apricorn, 1 Iron Chunk, 1 Tumblestone Cure Status Condition
Potion 1 Apricorn, 2 Iron Chunk, 2 Tumblestone Restore 60 HP
Remedy 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone Restore 60 HP
Revive 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk Revive Pokemon with 50% Health
Super Potion 1 Apricorn, 2 Black Tumblestone, 2 Iron Chunk Restore 100 HP
Superb Remedy 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone Restore 150 HP – Less Friendly

Miscellaneous Recipes PLA

Items Other Recipes Effect
Bean Cake 1 Plump Beans, 1 Cake-Lure Base Attract Fish and Bird Pokemon
Grain Cake 1 Hearty Grains, 1 Cake-Lure Base Attract Field Pokemon
Honey Cake 1 Dazzling Honey, 1 Cake-Lure Base Attract Bug and Fairy Pokemon
Salt Cake 1 Crunchy Salt, 1 Cake-Lure Base Attract Grass, Plant Mineral Pokemon
Pokeshi Doll 3 Wood Can be Sold in Pokemon Stores
Scatter Bang 1 Pop Pod, 1 Caster Fern Can scare Pokemon
Smoke Bomb 1 Caster Fern, 1 Sootfoot Root Used to Reduce Visibility
Star Piece 3 Red Shard, 3 Blue Shard, 3 Green Shard, 1 Stardust Can Be Sold at Store for High $$
Stealth Spray 1 Hopo Berry, 3 Bugwort Makes You Less Noticeable & Quiet
Sticky Glob 1 Spoiled Apricorn, 1 Ball of Mud, 1 Caster Fern Stun Pokemon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.

