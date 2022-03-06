Pokemon Legends Arceus: Should You Buy the Metallic Spread?

For those Pokemon fans who are looking for those last few Pokemon to fill out the rest of their Pokedex in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, they will need some items that in previous games, would need to be held for trades to evolve those Pokemon. However, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon-held items no longer exist so evolving your Pokemon is a lot simpler. The Metallic Spread is one of those items.

What is the Metallic Spread in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

The Metallic Spread is another name for the Metal Coat in other Pokemon games. Like the Transparent Mechanism, the Metallic Spread is sold at the Ginkgo Shop from Ginter, just like any other item at his shop. And just like other items at Ginter’s shop, items at Ginter’s shop disappear after you have caught 20 Pokemon. A Metal Coat is an evolutionary item found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Ginter offers the Metallic Spread (Metal Coat) for ₽8,000.

The Metal Coat can also be purchased from the Merit Shop with Merit Points. It costs 1000 Merit Points to purchase a Metal Coat. Merit Points can be obtained by picking up lost satchels all over the Hisui region.

There are some other methods to getting a Metal Coat without having to spend any money or points. One method is by capturing or defeating any Magnemite, Magneton, or Magnezone. Magnemite and Magneton can only be found in Space-Time Distortions in the Cobalt Coastlands. Magnezone spawns in the Coronet Highlands in three locations: the Celestica Trail, the Clamberclaw Cliffs, and the Fabled Spring. There is a small chance any of these three Pokemon will drop a Metal Coat if caught or defeated.

One other method to getting Metal Coats is through Space-Time Distortion Zones. There are many items that can be picked up in Space-Time Distortion Zones, so be sure to grab them all.

The Pokemon that evolve through a Metal Coat include:

Onix into Steelix

Scyther into Scizor

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available for the Nintendo Switch.