Pokemon Legends Arceus: Should You Buy the Transparent Mechanism?

Pokemon fans who need to fill out their Pokedex will need items that allow for their Pokemon to evolve. The Transparent Mechanism is no different and using it is very easy for new trainers. Do you need to know whether to buy the Transparent Mechanism in Pokemon Legends: Arceus? We have got you covered.

What Does the Transparent Mechanism Do?

Ginter at the Gingko Shop sells many items throughout the course of your adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. One of those items is the Transparent Mechanism. The Transparent Mechanism is equivalent to the Dubious Disk in other Pokemon games and can be purchased from Ginter for ₽10,000. This item allows you to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z.

No other Pokemon evolves from the Dubious Disk so once you have your Porygon-Z, you will have that Pokemon in your Pokedex. However, if you want more than one Porygon-Z, you will need to purchase more Transparent Mechanisms. Once Ginter offers the Transparent Mechanism, it will be available until you catch 20 more Pokemon. Every time you catch 20 Pokemon, Ginter’s offer changes.

Another way to get the Transparent Mechanism is through the Merit Point Shop. The Transparent Mechanism will be called the Dubious Disk and can be purchased for 1400 Merit Points at the Merit Point Shop. The last place you can get a Dubious Disk is through Space-Time Distortion Zones. Nearly every item in Space-Time Distortion Zones either can be sold for lots of money or be used in some way to help your Pokemon. You can also sell your Dubious Disk for ₽500. Though it is not advised.

Other ways to make some money without getting rid of your Dubious Disks are through catching many different kinds of Pokemon and picking up everything in Space-Time Distortions. Star Pieces can be crafted through Red, Blue, and Green Shards and one Stardust, and these go for a lot of money as well.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on the Nintendo Switch.