Pokemon Legends Arceus: The Sea’s Legend Request Guide

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, available now for the Nintendo Switch, offers much in regards to prioritizing Requests and Quests. Requests are given to you by characters in the Hisui region, either to fetch them something in particular, or for them to have a chance to see a Pokemon that they want to see again.

Request Number 66: The Sea Legends request seems to be quite complex at the surface, but following this guide will help you become the true legend you were meant to be!

How to Complete The Sea Legends Request

The first thing that you’ll need to do for this request is to catch three specific Pokemon; Buizel, Mantyke, and Quilfish/Overqwil. The good thing, however, is all three of these can be found in Cobalt Coastlands.

You’ll find Buizel located in the Aipon Hill and Bathers’ Lagoon areas, Mantyke is found in the Ginko Landing and Tranquility Cove areas, and Overqwil is evolved from Qwilfish by performing Barb Barrage in Strong Style 20 times. Qwilfish is found in Tranquility Cove, Lunker’s Lair, and Islepsy Shore.

Once you have caught all three of these Pokemon, make sure that they are all in your party. Once that is done, head to the Coastlands Camp and take a well-deserved rest until the evening.

When it is finally nighttime, look to the right from the Coastlands Camp and you will see a large Stone Arch that is not named on the map. Surf over to in on your Basculegion, proceed through it. You’ll then see text that reads “You heard something that sounded like a cry and a boulder shifting in the distance…”

After this, book it towards Seaside Hollow, which is on the other side of the Cobalt Coastlands. Once you arrive here, you’ll want to head inside of the cave, where you are greeted by the Legendary Pokemon, Phione and Manaphy.

While both of these Pokemon are quite adorable, it is your job to battle and capture them. They do spawn with a protective shield, so you can either toss a Pokeball their way to break it, or toss your Pokemon twice if you don’t want to waste one of your valuable Pokeballs. Once you have captured them, go talk to Professor Laventon and you’re good to cross this off of your to-do list!

To recap;

Capture Buizel, Mantyke, and Quilfish in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Evolve Quilfish into Overqwil by performing Barb Barrage in Strong Style 20 Times

Head to the Coastlands Camp and Rest until Evening

Swim through the large stone arches to your right

Head to Seaside Hollow, and head into the caves

Fight and Capture Phione and Manaphy

Report to Professor Laventon

And with that, you are now the Legend of the Seas! Congratulations, and if you need more tips and tricks, follow our helpful guide section for anything you may be wondering about the new and improved Pokemon experience.