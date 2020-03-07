Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX – All Wonder Mail Codes

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX‘s Wonder Mail function is similar to the Mystery Gift feature found in traditional mainline Pokemon games, providing free rewards to those who enter certain codes. These rewards range from useful items and TMs to special Pokemon, and they can really give new Mystery Dungeon players a headstart on their adventure.

What is Wonder Mail in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX?

Wonder Mail lets Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX players enter special codes and get cool free stuff in return. Like Mystery Gift opportunities, these codes are distributed all over the place. To redeem a Wonder Mail code, head to the game’s main menu and scroll until you find the Wonder Mail option, denoted by a Pelipper icon. There, you’ll be able to enter an eight-character code to receive a specified reward.

Every Wonder Mail Code in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

As of right now, there are 22 Wonder Mail codes that can be redeemed, each with its own unique reward. Two of them unlock missions for various Pokemon, while the other 20 reward items and TMs.

Here are all the Wonder Mail codes in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX:

991Y5K47 — Mareep Mission

— Smoochum Mission R13R6XY0 — Thunderbolt TM

— Brutal Swing TM PFXQPCN3 — Bulldoze TM

— Flamethrower TM 90P7CQP9 — Shadow Ball TM

— Leech Life TM N0R7K93R — Energy Ball TM

— Smart Strike TM JR4113QS — Waterfall TM

— Ice Beam TM 78SH6463 — Focus Blast TM

— 3x Rare Quality Orb, 3x Inviting Orb, 1x Wigglytuff Orb 8QXR93P5 — 40x Geo Pebble, 40x Gravelrock, 20x Golden Fossil

— 2x Power Drink, 2x Accuracy Drink, 2x PP-Up Drink 25QQTSCR — 1x Power Band, 1x Defense Scarf, 1x Gold Ribbon

— 2x Life Seed, 2x Carbos 3R62CR63 — 5x Rawst Berry, 5x Chesto Berry, 2x Tiny Reviver Seed

— 2x DX Gummi XMK95K49 — 1x DX Gummi, 1x Rainbow Gummi

More codes are likely to be revealed in the future, so keep an eye on the official Pokemon Twitter feed in order to spot fresh codes.