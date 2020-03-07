Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX – Shiny Pokemon Guide

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX makes several tweaks to the original 2006 games, but one of the most notable changes is the inclusion of shiny Pokemon, which make their debut in the Mystery Dungeon series for the first time in Rescue Team DX. Shiny Pokemon work a bit differently in Mystery Dungeon, though, as only a select few Pokemon have the ability to spawn as shiny. Still, the thrill of shiny hunting is definitely present in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, and seeing a rare color variant of a Pokemon is just as exciting as ever.

How to Find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Just like in traditional mainline Pokemon games like Sword and Shield, shiny Pokemon are encountered completely by chance. Sadly, tried and true shiny hunting methods like the Masuda Method simply do not work in Rescue Team DX due to the mechanics being totally different from normal Pokemon games. That means you’ll have to just get lucky to find a shiny Pokemon, but Pokemon can be found in greater numbers in Rescue Team DX, which should make finding shinies a little bit easier.

All Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

What makes finding a shiny in Rescue Team DX even more difficult, though, is the fact that only 27 Pokemon in the game have shiny forms. Only the following Pokemon can be encountered in their shiny form according to Serebii:

Butterfree

Ninetales

Rapidash

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Starmie

Magikarp

Gyarados

Ditto

Dragonite

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Ampharos

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Aipom

Espeon

Wobbuffet

Shuckle

Corsola

Spinda

Altaria

Zangoose

Metagross

Ambipom

Lickilicky

Unfortunately, none of the starter Pokemon or legendary Pokemon appear to have shiny variations in Rescue Team DX. Still, shinies are an exciting new addition to the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon franchise, and dedicated players will no doubt spend hours upon hours trying to obtain rare color variations of their favorite Pokemon.