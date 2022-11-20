In both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players need to complete a set Gym test in order to be able to defeat the Gym leaders present in the games. With that said, as part of the Levincia Gym Challenge, players are tasked with finding Mr. Walksabout, also known as both Director Clavell and Clive, in three different areas. But where can he be found? Now, in order to allow you to face Iono as fast as possible, here are all the Mr. Walksabout Locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All Mr. Walksabout Locations

In the first area, you can spot Mr. Walksabout at the extreme right of the screen, sitting at one of the tables below the umbrellas. In order to clear the stage, all you need to do is put the magnifying glass over him and then click on it.

It’s important to point out that after finding him you will need to defeat an NPC in battle in order to unlock the second area, so be ready.

In the second area, you will be able to spot Mr. Walksabout behind the Poke Center counter, in the place where the receptionist would usually be. Once again, you just need to put the cursor over him and then interact with it in order to battle the second NPC and head to the final area.

In the third and final Hide-and-Seek area, you will be able to find Mr. Walksabout in the area’s rightmost part. More specifically and as you can check out in the image below, he will be standing on a boat below the arena’s area.

After finding him for the third time, you will not need to battle anyone and will automatically be able to interact with the representative in order to take on Iono in a battle.

