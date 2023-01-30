Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid Start Time, Tera Type, Everything We Know

Tera Raid Events are an excellent way for trainers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to have an opportunity to catch some Pokémon that are usually harder to come by in the overworld. For example, Black Crystal Tera Raids will spotlight Pokémon that aren’t native to Paldea, like Greninja and Charizard, whereas other Tera Raid Events will showcase Pokémon like Tyranitar and Salamence, which aren’t rare, but take a bit of work to get during the game. So, that being said, these events are a great reason for players to come together for a shot to catch some of the more elusive species, and Armarouge and Ceruledge are taking the spotlight in the next event. Read on to discover everything you need to know about this event and how you can take part.

Everything We Know About the Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid Event will take place from February 3 until February 5 and will host a 4 and 5-star difficulty for players. So, compared to the 7-star Tera Raids players are used to collaborating over, there’s significantly less challenge with this event, and given you’ve prepared your party to face the Tera Type you’re coming up against, you should have more than enough strength behind you to take down the opposition. However, there are no set Tera Types for this event, unlike 7-Star, so each raid you encounter will be slightly different.

In addition, the two species are locked to their corresponding games as well. So for Pokémon Scarlet players, their in-game raids will only spotlight Armarouge, whereas Pokémon Violet players will only spotlight Ceruledge. Of course, if you have access to the PokéPortal and the Tera Raid bulletin board, you’ll be able to join raids alongside other players, which saves you the stress of getting a Pokémon Violet player to evolve Charcadet and trade it over to you.

