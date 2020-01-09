A brand new update hits Pokemon Sword and Shield today bringing with it a chance to get a very special character. Galarian Slowpoke will be waiting for players to pick up as soon as the update finishes its install. But while getting him is free and easy, players might not remember all the details shared in the Nintendo Direct. To help, here’s how to get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

How to Get Galarian Slowpoke

First, make sure you have the update, otherwise none of this will work as expected. On your Switch screen you can highlight Pokemon Sword and Shield and hit Plus then select the option to update. Once that’s done you can load up the game. Now just fast travel over to Wedgehurst Station to find a special Pokemon trainer. Those with Sword will find Clara, while Shield players will find Avery. Either way, speak to them to receive your Galarian Slowpoke. Of course, now you may wonder how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke, which gets a bit trickier.

How to Evolve Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro and Slowking

Slowpoke can evolve into either Slowbro or Slowking, depending on the method used to make him evolve. With Galarian Slowpoke that becomes even more complex, as each evolution is triggered by an item found in the two new regions being added via DLC expansions. Due to this, we currently don’t know the items needed to evolve Galarian Slowpoke, though we do know which is needed for each version. Isle of Armor will feature an item that evolves him into Galarian Slowbro, while The Crown Tundra will have an item that will evolve him into Galarian Slowking. Once the DLC is out check back here for an update.

But that’s how to get Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and all we know about how to evolve into Slowbro and Slowking.