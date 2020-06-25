Pokemon is renowned for its “rock-paper-scissor” combat system, where one type of Pokemon will clearly trounce another. The amount of types available have blossomed over the years, which makes tracking who can kick who’s butt tricky. Now that Pokemon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor is out there are new and returning Pokemon to collect, and more trainers to defeat. Knowing the various Pokemon type strength and weaknesses will keep you in the battle longer, and out of the Pokemon Centers.

Below are all 18 types broken down in alphabetical order. Under a type’s name there will be a plus (+) and minus (-) icon. The plus icon denotes types the primary type is strong against, and the minus icon indicates types the primary type is weak against. Remember to keep an eye on your opponent, access what type they are, then let them have it with a smart swap. Pokemon also have up to two types, so be cautious of whatever their less obvious one may be: it could be something your Pokemon is weak to.

Types List with Strengths and Weaknesses