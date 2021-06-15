PSO2 New Genesis: How to Get Photon Quartz

From the multitude of items you can gather in PSO2 New Genesis, Photon Quartz will be what you will need to get in order to create yourself some Multi-Weapons. This brand new feature of New Genesis is still being explored to its fullest capabilities, however, we already have quite some insight in regards to how useful Multi-Weapons can be. Therefore, making the process of farming Photon Quartz equally important, as without it, you won’t even be able to craft some of these unique weapons. Let’s see below where you can actually gather some Quartz and how to locate the nodes you can extract them from.

How to get Photon Quartz in PSO2 New Genesis

For your convenience, you can already take a peek at the picture above and see the various areas where Photon Quartz can be mostly found. Highlighted with a light blue color, you can find the specific item as you explore within the specified zones shown above. Since the Photon Quartz nodes spawn randomly, you can of course find a lot of them even outside of those locations, although not that far away.

North Aelio in general is the greatest source of both Quartz and Trinite, at least in the beginning of PSO2 New Genesis, therefore farming both of them at the same time is highly suggested. They tend to spawn close to each other, so you won’t have trouble finding them at all. While Trinite looks like a blue-ish egg, Photon Quartz is a teal, spiky crystal which you can identify from far away, due to how distinct its appearance is. Just run in circles in the specified areas, and you will be finding the specific mineral in loads.

If you are not that much into farming nodes from the wild, you can go to Central City and trade N-Grinders for some of the basic -ite items, like Trinite. Unfortunately, Photon Quartz is not yet tradeable making it an ingredient of higher value in general. This is the reason why you will need to spend some time farming the specific item, and since Player Shops are still not working properly, you are not even able to buy some directly. Just put on some tunes, and keep cycling through North Aelio in order to gather as much Quartz as possible.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.