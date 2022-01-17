PUBG ADS Mode: How to Aim Down Sights

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has recently gone free-to-play and rebranded as PUBG: Battlegrounds, but the game’s new tutorial has many players stumped. The introductory training mode sends players to a shooting range and asks them to shoot the targets in ADS Mode, but the game does a very poor job of explaining what that actually means. Aiming down sights as you would in any other shooter doesn’t work, and that’s because PUBG handles scopes a bit differently. Here’s how to enter ADS Mode in PUBG and move past the shooting range in the training mode.

How to Enter ADS Mode in PUBG

In PUBG, ADS Mode means actually looking through the scope of your weapon from a first-person perspective. Simply holding down the right mouse button or left trigger is not enough. To enter ADS Mode on PC, tap the right mouse button. To enter ADS Mode on PS4 or Xbox, tap the left trigger. Do not hold the aim button. If you hold the right mouse button or left trigger, your character will not enter ADS mode and instead aim in third-person.

If done correctly, you will enter first-person view and look through your weapon’s scope or iron sight. If just tapping the aim button doesn’t put you into ADS Mode, then try tapping it twice. Remember, PUBG treats aiming and ADS Mode as separate things, so you have to look down your weapon’s sight in first-person in order for your shots to count in the tutorial.

How to Change ADS Controls

If you find the default aiming/ADS control scheme to be a bit awkward, then you can change it in the game’s settings. On PC, all you have to do is edit your keybinds and change Aim and ADS to separate controls. On PS4 and Xbox, you can go to the Settings menu and change the Controller Button Preset to Type B.

This will put Aim and ADS on separate buttons. Type B in particular will set third-person Aim to L1/LB and first-person ADS as L2/LT, but you can choose a different setting if you want a different control layout.

PUBG: Battlegroundsis available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2022