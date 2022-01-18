PUBG Tutorial: Can You Skip Training?

PUBG: Battlegrounds has a brand new tutorial now that the game is free-to-play, and many players are looking for a way to skip the new training mode. Before they can jump into a match with other players, PUBG requires new players to complete Training Mode and then play 10 matches with AI opponents. This is a frustrating hurdle, especially since PUBG and battle royale games have been around for so long that most people already understand the basics of the genre at this point. Thankfully, there are ways to accelerate the PUBG tutorial so you can get that chicken dinner in no time. Here’s how to finish the PUBG tutorial the fast way.

Can You Skip The PUBG Tutorial?

There is no way to skip the PUBG tutorial. All players must complete the initial Training Mode and then either finish 10 AI Training Matches or 4 AI Training Drills in order to unlock matchmaking. Thankfully, this process only needs to be done once, and finishing 4 AI Training Drills does not take long at all.

How to Complete AI Training Drills

Completing 4 AI Training Drills is the fastest way to finish the PUBG tutorial. You can very easily accomplish all 4 tasks in the same game, especially since you’ll only be playing against AI bots at this stage. Here are all 4 Training Drills that you need to complete in the PUBG tutorial:

Win a chicken dinner.

Get 5 total kills.

Loot 1 total item from Care Packages.

Drive vehicles 2000m in total.

All of these objectives are common tasks that most players will complete in a standard PUBG match, so you should have no problem getting them done in a round or two. Winning is the most difficult of the 4 challenges, but scoring a victory against bots shouldn’t be too hard for an experienced player. As long as you make sure to drive a vehicle at some point and push the first Care Package you see, you’ll finish the AI Training Drills within an hour.

By completing the Training Drills, you’ll bypass the 10 AI Training Match requirement and be able to play online with other players immediately. It’s technically a way to skip the PUBG tutorial even though it still requires at least one match with bots. If you’d rather not do these challenges, however, there is another way to get through the tutorial without playing it.

When the game says you have to play 10 AI Training Matches, it doesn’t mean you have to finish them. You can’t just load in and quest right of the bat, though. If you spend a few minutes in-game and then find a way to eliminate yourself, then that round will count toward your match total. Do this 10 times and you’ll fulfill the AI Training Match requirement and finish the PUBG tutorial that way.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.