Update 12.1 has arrived for PUBG and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

While the patch has not been released for PC just yet, it will be coming later this week. An 8 hour maintenance period will be starting very soon to install the aforementioned update.

Bear in mind this update is only becoming available for the PC version of PUBG. The console versions of the game will be getting the same update at a later date.

This update brings a lot of new content and bug fixes for the game. It’s the biggest Miramar update released to date. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

PUBG Update 12.1 Patch Notes (PC)

Miramar World Update

Miramar holds a special place in our hearts; launched alongside PUBG 1.0 in December 2017 we’re thrilled to show you the improvements made for Season 12.

Throughout the map, we’ve focused on improving the overall visual quality (lighting especially) while also keeping a close eye on improving player interactions with the environment to improve your gameplay experience.

Expect an overall smoother experience, with reduced object clutter, less troublesome coastlines, adjusted cover across the map, and more.

While points of interest will still feel very familiar, we’ve introduced key changes to improve core gameplay and keep things feeling fresh. Keep an eye out and let us know what you think!

Terrain Updates

We have improved the visual fidelity of textures and materials across the map. Additional cliffs have been added for steep slopes, which clearly indicate areas that cannot be climbed easily.

Cliff Updates

Cliffs have been improved across the map and now look much better overall.

Foliage Updates

Trees, plants, and other foliage have received vast visual improvements.

Lighting Updates

One goal of these lighting changes is to push a warmer, drier, and arid feel to help separate the feel and color palette from other maps. Looking at the map, we plotted the sun’s arch and tweaked the lighting setups to represent different times of day better. We aimed to create a softer image with less contrast to help with eye strain while still ensuring longer distance engagements.

In the existing weather types: Sunny, Sunset, Sunrise, and Cloudy, the intensity and color have been adjusted. Sandstorm and Dusk will be introduced in Challenger Mode. Finally, improvements were made to the bunker and interior lighting.

Map Flow

Reduced clutter across the map to improve ease of movement, especially around building entrances.

New Weapon – Lynx AMR

The Lynx AMR is PUBG’s first Anti-Materiel Rifle, a semi-automatic crate gun capable of damaging military equipment and armor, in addition to players and vehicles.

Intended as a hard counter to vehicles, the Lynx is also effective in any situations you’d find yourself wanting to scope in and shoot down an enemy.

PUBG’s first .50 caliber weapon

The Lynx AMR is first and foremost the best anti-vehicle sniper rifle in the game, capable of destroying BRDMs and even penetrating the windows to kill its occupants. Capable of destroying weak vehicles like motorcycles in a single shot and most regular vehicles in two or three shots.

Players have five shots only, with no way to reload.

Spawns in Care Package only on Miramar in Normal Matches. In a future update, the Lynx will be added to Custom Matches and Training Mode

New Vehicle – Quad

The Quad is an off-road vehicle with four low-pressure tires and a driver seat designed to be straddled by the operator, with handlebars for steering control, with room on the back for a teammate. Modeled after a racing-style ATV, get ready to explore the Battlegrounds on this all-terrain monster we call the Quad.

Seats: 2

Health: 750

Maximum Speed: 110 km/h (125 km/h at maximum boost)

Maximum Range: 24.4 km (18.5 km at maximum boost)

Only spawns on Miramar.

Will be added to in Custom Matches and Training Mode in a future update.

Ranked Season 12

The new ranked season is upon us!

All players eligible for Season 11 ranked rewards will receive them upon launching the game. Rewards are granted based on your end-of-season rank.

For more information on ranked rewards, click here. Season 12 rewards will be announced at a later date.

Ranked rewards for Season 12 are below:

PUBG ID emblem for each tier that includes animation can be acquired when reaching the Platinum Tier or higher.