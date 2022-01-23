Rainbow Six Extraction Hunt Guide: How to Find Targets

Rainbow Six Extraction breaks away from the gameplay style of its base game, Rainbow Six Siege. While in siege you spend time slowly and meticulously scouting the ways you want to move, Extraction allows you to rush through if you feel capable to take on a horde of enemies. That doesn’t mean you should go into every mission by just running through and shooting anything that gets in your way. Rainbow Six Extraction does reward playing it slow and tactical by not having you be swarmed.

Out of the many missions available in the game, some mission types benefit more from scouting ahead and taking it slow. One of these types is the Hunt mission, where you will need to track down specific infected and take them out. After killing enough of them, an Elite Archaean will spawn and you need to take them out to move on. Let’s go over the way to easily handle this mission.

How to Find Targets in Hunt

While doing a hunt mission in Rainbow Six Extraction, you will be alerted when you come across a target. This will allow you to brute force this mission type since you can just run through all the areas until you locate all the targets you need. However, there are a few ways you can find the targets without having to put yourself in so much danger.

One way to locate the targets is to bring a tracking operator, like Lion or Pulse. These operators have abilities that will allow you to scan the Archaeans through walls and find what you are looking for without having to expose yourself to them. Since you do know what mission you will need to complete before you pick your operator, you can bring a tracker if you know you will need to complete a hunt.

Of course, you may not want to play as a tracking operator or may not have them leveled up enough to bring along with you, that is where the second method to find these targets comes into play. Using drones will allow you to safely drive around and look for the targets. If you begin droning from a center area of the map you can cover most of the map without needing to move yourself to keep the drone in range.

Droning may be a bit slower than just running around yourself but it is also a lot safer. But, your best bet to find these targets is to use a tracking operator and get the drop on them. If you managed to find them without raising an alarm you can perform a takedown and kill them instantly. If you need any more help with Rainbow Six Extraction make sure to check out our other guides.

Rainbow Six Extraction is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC.