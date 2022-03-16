Update 1.04 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update comes with a period of server maintenance that will last roughly two hours, and downtime will begin at 10 AM EST/2 PM UTC across all platforms. This is a major new update for Extraction, adding all-new Archaean variants and parasite mutations to the game that are sure to shake things up. This patch also contains changes to REACT tech, weapon optics, and more, as well as changes for various Operator abilities and enemy behavior. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Extraction update 1.04.

Rainbow Six Extraction Update 1.04 Patch Notes

NEW ARCHÆAN VARIANTS AND PARASITE MUTATIONS ARE HERE!

The Parasite keeps evolving and REACT must adapt to its new threats. Jump into the containment zones to take on the new variants.

NEW ARCHÆAN VARIANTS

Get ready for new enemy variants with unique characteristics, to shake up strategies in your incursions:

FERAL GRUNT

An erratic melee attacker that can jump off walls to close the gap on you and your squad. Eliminate it before it reaches you.

STORM SPIKER

This variant shoots multiple homing projectiles at you. Destroy them mid-flight. Stay out of its line of sight to avoid detection.

SMOKER

It can self-detonate, leaving a cloud of smoke that deals damage if touched. Maintain distance and obliterate it first before it gets close to you.

NEW PARASITE MUTATIONS

New Parasite Mutations are also here, to challenge tactical approaches in the field, when playing on higher difficulties:

REVIVED ARCHÆANS

All enemies are reanimated after death. Obliterate them to keep them from coming back.

SPONTANEOUS BLINDING MINES

Archæans leave behind Blinding Mines when they die. Obliterate the enemy to prevent blinding effects.

SPONTANEOUS EXPLODING MINES

Archæans leave behind Exploding Mines when they die. Obliterate the enemy quickly to prevent mine drops.

ARCHÆAN HAVOC

The enemy can breach destructible walls and obstacles instantly. Plan defense tactics accordingly and be wary that your usual defenses won’t be enough!

IMMORTAL SMASHER

This smasher is completely covered in carapace and won’t take damage. It has no weak points. Do not engage.

GAMEPLAY

REACT Tech

Arc Mines can no longer be picked up after detonation.

The XR Recon Drone will now consistently scan Sower Mines.

The REACT Laser will now reward XP for destroying Sower Mines.

The Glue Grenade’s Area of Effect (AOE) will now last 4 seconds.

The Glue Grenade will consistently clear an area of visual effects such as smoke.

ADS feedback will now display on scanned enemies through visual effects such as smoke.

The Auto Turret will now target Archaean Tree Anchor Points and Fuel Cells.

Scan Grenades, Scan Mines, Recon Vapor Devices and IQ’s ability now consistently reveal cloaked Archæans.

Weapons

1.5x, 2.0x, 2.5x scopes are now available for the Mk14 EBR.

1.5x, 2.0x, 2.5x scopes are now available for the HK417.

1.5x scope now available for the MP5K.

Menus

The Right Arrow key can now be rebound.

The Maelstrom Headgear expiry timer will now display the correct time.

Fixed an issue causing certain languages to display incorrectly in game chat.

Assigning the Shoot action to the R1 button on PS5 will now work correctly.

Incursions

When an active Study requires a specific Archaean archetype, the chance of that archetype spawning is increased.

All Parasite Mutations can now appear during incursions from the Cautious difficulty level onwards.

Archæans will no longer spawn in the ceiling, preventing the completion of the “Clear High-Density Zone” objective in Kick the Anthill.

In the Hunt objective you will no longer be required to defeat Apexes in order to attract the Elite target.

OPERATORS

General

Players will no longer lose the ability to perform actions after interacting with an object at the same time as another Operator.

Transitioning to Aim Down Sights (ADS) with the Angled Grip attachment equipped will no longer cause a delay in firing.

Operator’s will no longer be displayed with a Suppressor attachment when it is not equipped.

Lion

Lion’s EE-ONE-D will now detect moving Sludge after it separates.

The “Caution Risk” and “Crush Depth” headgears for Lion no longer have the same design.

Capitao

Capitao’s “Alpha” skin is now consistent with his Rainbow Six Siege Uniform.

Nomad

The arms of Nomad’s “Polar Vortex” uniform now display correctly.

Hibana

Hibana’s X-Kairos pellets will now always cause damage if detonated on a Smasher’s face.

The legs of Hibana’s “Cosmopolis” uniform now display correctly.

Jager

Jager’s ADS will no longer target Spores attached to Archæans instead of the Archæans themselves.

Pulse

Pulse’s Cardiac Sensor will no longer fail to detect Nests on high walls or ceilings.

Pulse’s Cardiac Sensor will no longer fail to detect MIA Operators or VIPs.

Zofia

Zofia’s level 7 Advancement description display information corrected.

Zofia’s Impact Grenades will now result in the correct knock back reaction on all Archæan archetypes.

Zofia now restores 5 HP and 70 Temporary HP after using the Withstand ability.

Gridlock

Players are now able to place a Ping over a deployed Trax Stinger.

Finka

Finka can now use her Adrenal Surge when downed from Level 1 Advancement.

Finka’s Level 10 Advancement now gives a boost of 4 HP per second up to a max of 40 HP.

Tachanka

Ammo gauges will no longer occasionally be occluded on deployed Mounted LMGs.

ENEMIES

General

The damage multiplier of automatic shotguns against Rooter and Sower Weak Points has been increased.

Sower

Fixed an issue with Sower Mine’s hitbox.

Sowers will now be slightly more aggressive and flee less during combat.

Elite Sowers will now perform melee attacks when Operators are in close proximity to them.

Sowers which spawn during defensive objectives will no longer plant Sower Mines on the way to the objective.

Lurker

Lurkers will be more aggressive in combat if there are multiple other Lurkers in close proximity.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.