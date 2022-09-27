Rainbow Six Mobile Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite and Play With Friends

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile is looking to give people that R6 Siege experience on the go for both new and veteran players. In typical R6 fashion as well, you ideally want to be in a pre-made group to take on the multiplayer, since cooperation and communication are so valuable in a game like this. So, here’s how to invite your friends and take on the multiplayer together in Rainbow Six Mobile.

How to Invite Friends to Multiplayer in Rainbow Six Mobile

On the main menu, you’ll need to tap the friend icon at the top right of the screen. It’s indicated with a head icon, right next to the currency. When you bring up the menu, you can see your friend list. Note that, even with your Ubisoft account, the friends you have will not be imported from other games onto here. This game is its own separate entity.

Instead of adding someone’s username, you have to add their ID code in the space provided next to the “Add Friend” button. It should be a combination of letters and numbers. Your ID should also be displayed on the menu here, so you can send it to other people you want to be friends with.

Once you have added your friend(s), and they have added you back, you can then invite each other to your squads. Now that you’re all partied up, you can begin to matchmake together and take on other teams.

You can invite up to four other people to create a full stack of five members. However, since the game is not fully free yet, you won’t be able to just invite someone completely new and squad up. They will have to pre-register for the game and hope that they get in with each invitation wave that Ubisoft announces.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile is currently in closed beta with pre-registration available now for Android and iOS.