Rainbow Six Siege: Next Gen Details – PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

The next-generation version of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is finally here, bringing all sorts of enhancements and improvements to the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Alongside the new content and Operator adjustments featured in Operation Neon Dawn, next-gen players can experience higher resolutions and framerates as well as other new features made possible by the new hardware. Both systems have different modes you can swap between that prioritize either performance or visual fidelity, and each system has unique features that the other platform misses out on. Here’s everything new with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege PS5 Enhancements

On PS5, Rainbow Six Siege features the following enhancements:

Performance Mode: Target 120 FPS with 4K Dynamic Resolution Scaling

Target 120 FPS with 4K Dynamic Resolution Scaling Resolution Mode: Target 60 FPS with 4K Resolution

Target 60 FPS with 4K Resolution DualSense Support Haptic feedback, adaptive trigger support, and controller speaker support have been added.

Activities Support Activity cards for Ranked, Unranked, Newcomer, Quick Match, and Events allow you to dive into the game faster.



The PlayStation 5 version of the game has two main graphics modes to choose from: performance and resolution. Performance mode targets 120 FPS and sacrifices resolution to maintain this level of performance, while resolution mode delivers a native 4K picture at 60 FPS. Resolution mode is a slight upgrade over the PS4 Pro version of the game, while performance mode offers a significant upgrade over the current-gen version of the game.

The PS5 version of Rainbow Six Siege also has the added benefit of DualSense support, something not possible on Xbox Series X|S. Haptic feedback and controller speaker support will allow for greater immersion, while the adaptive triggers will mimic gunfire as they do in Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Finally, Activity support lets you jump into matches quicker, and while it’s not quite a replacement for the Xbox Series X|S’s Quick Resume it’s still a nice touch.

Rainbow Six Siege Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

On Xbox Series X|S, Rainbow Six Siege features the following enhancements:

Performance Mode (Series X): Target 120 FPS with 4K Dynamic Resolution Scaling

Target 120 FPS with 4K Dynamic Resolution Scaling Resolution Mode (Series X): Target 60 FPS with 4K Resolution

Target 60 FPS with 4K Resolution Performance Mode (Series S): Target 120 FPS with 1080p

Target 120 FPS with 1080p Resolution Mode (Series S): Target 60 FPS at 1728p

Target 60 FPS at 1728p Quick Resume Quick Resume ability that enables you to switch between multiple titles and resume instantly from where you last left off.



The next-gen Xbox version of the game loses out on the advanced controller features, but Quick Resume functionality is available. This allows players to quickly swap back and forth between multiple games, meaning you should be able to bypass the startup for Rainbow Six Siege and jump straight to the main menu when you open the game.

Otherwise, the performance and resolution modes are the same as the PlayStation 5, although the Series S can’t manage as much due to its weaker hardware. Still, it manages to perform roughly on par with the Xbox One X in resolution mode, outputting 60 FPS at near 4K resolution. The Series S has the added benefit of a performance mode though, something that the Xbox One X lacks, so Series S owners are still getting a pretty significant next-gen upgrade. On Series S, the Rainbow Six Siege performance mode targets 120 FPS at 1080p, which is admirable given the system’s price point.

How to Upgrade Rainbow Six Siege to Next-Gen

Rainbow Six Siege will automatically upgrade to the next-gen version once it is released on December 1 alongside Operation Neon Dawn. On Xbox Series X|S, an update will automatically download and the game will be marked with an X|S badge in your library to signify that the game is now optimized. On PlayStation 5, the game will automatically appear as a PS5 title in your library if you do not have it installed. If it is installed, you will have to swap to the PS5 version of the game by pressing Options and selecting “Game Version” on the PS5 menu. The next-gen upgrade is free on both platforms and cross-generation play is available as well.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The next-gen version of the game launched recently alongside Operation Neon Dawn. For more information on the next-gen version of the game, visit the official Rainbow Six Siege site.