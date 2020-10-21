Update 1.96 has been released for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update combines today’s new features with the previous patch released to Rainbow Six Siege players on PC, so the patch notes list is a bit longer than usual. Several significant changes have been made to shields, so Clash, Blitz, and Montagne mains should read the list of changes carefully. Other minor changes have been made to Operator gadgets and weapons, and a ton of bugs have been fixed. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update 1.96.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.96 Patch Notes

The update weighs in at approximately 7.4 GB on PS4. The patch has already been deployed on PC, and Xbox One owners can expect to see it in their download queue the week of October 26. The console version of this patch also includes the Y5S3.2 patch that was released for the PC version of the game on October 5, so this patch notes list is a tad longer than the PC notes list.

Here is the full list of patch notes for Rainbow Six Siege update 1.96.

Balancing

Ace Reduced the number of explosive ticks of the SELMA Aqua Breacher to 2 ticks (down from 3).

Frost Added the ITA12S as a secondary weapon.

Glaz Reduced vision recovery time to 0.4s (down from 1s). Reduced movement penalization by 50% to 12s (up from 6s).

Melusi MP5 primary will replace the T-5. Optics available on the MP5 will be the red dot, holographic, and reflex.

Oryx T-5 primary will replace the MP5. Optics available on the T-5 will be the red dot, holographic, reflex, and scope 1.5x.

Ballistic Shields The guard break effect occurs when operators with a ballistic shield are hit by an explosion or take certain types of damage (from a scale of a minimum of 50 to trigger the guard break to 100 damage). The severity of the guard break is proportional to the damage done to the shield. Electric damage and the minimum 50 damage threshold will trigger the minimum strength guard break animation. Melee damage, concussion FX, sonic bursts, and explosions of 100 damage or higher will trigger the maximum strength guard break animation. Operators positioned behind a Clash, Monty, Blitz, or Fuze are now also partially protected from explosion damage (this still applies even if they are from the opposing team). This protection also applies if the shield is on the operator’s back. Damage taken from the explosion is proportionally calculated based on the operator’s exposure to the blast. Instead of folding Montagne’s Extendable shield, he now as a guard break animation. Shield explosion protection is reduced to 66% (down from 80%).

TCSG12+ACS12 Damage drop-off is now more progressive to reach minimal damage at 50m (instead of 20m). Damage at max range increased to 68% (up from 48%). Suppressor damage penalization normalized to -12.5% regardless of range.



Gameplay Updates

Changes to the defuser interaction that allow players to pick up the defuser, even in situations where it might have originally been inaccessible, due to falling into difficult-to-reach spaces.

Improvements to the chat filter feedback system.

The ban ticker has been deactivated for custom games. It will remain visible in all other game modes.

Bug Fixes

General FIXED – Sometimes defenders spawn on top of each other when in 2nd Floor Master Bedroom on Chalet. FIXED – Players can’t vault over the half-wall/railing in 2F Library Stairs on Chalet. FIXED – Dropped defuser can be difficult to recover from behind the table of 2F Cigar Balcony on Kafe. FIXED – (PvE) Barbed wire spawns issues in Situation 10. FIXED – Poor lighting inside the cabinet between sofas in 1F Bar of Chalet. FIXED – Players can use a deployable shield to get to the counter next to the piano on Chalet. FIXED – Zero’s Piercing Camera can pierce and see through the ceiling in 1F First Aid on Plane. FIXED – Missing SFX when picking up generic items. FIXED – (PvE) Missing pre-barricaded doors/windows in Heavily Fortified Situation. FIXED – Cancelling a Ranked queue can sometimes trigger an abandon penalty even when the player did not join a match. FIXED – Secondary hard breach gadget’s blue light can sometimes be seen through a barricade when deployed on it. FIXED – Residual black smoke is visible after some soft walls in the Basement of Chalet are destroyed. FIXED – Minor map asset issues. FIXED – If a deployable shield is placed in a doorway, players are sometimes blocked by the doorframe when trying to vault over it. FIXED – Yellow Pings were not displayed in Replay Mode. FIXED – Only the first Trax Stinger deployed could be targeted by the Smart Ping feature. FIXED – Frost’s Welcome Mats becoming invisible when Frost was killed under certain conditions. FIXED – Spas-15 and Bearing-9 reload animations have to be entirely restarted when the reloading was interrupted. FIXED – Missing burn/fire SFX for smaller explosions that accompany an explosion.

Zero FIXED – Missing or incorrect interaction prompts for Zero’s Piercing Camera crosshair when aiming at certain map assets/surfaces. FIXED – When aiming through see-through + unbreakable glass, Zero’s Argus Launcher does not detect an obstacle. FIXED – Zero’s Piercing Camera is not piercing through the destructible floor on the carpet in 2F Gym of Clubhouse. FIXED – The Argus Camera activation SFX can be heard when deployed on an electrified wall. FIXED – The Argus Camera can sometimes pierce through other gadgets on the other side of a wall. FIXED – The Argus Camera cannot pierce through the rug in 1F Great Room.

Clash FIXED – When affected by a Breach Charge detonation, Clash’s Shield is automatically placed on her back. FIXED – Speed penalty does not gradually wane after being affected by Clash’s CCE shield. FIXED – Fix for an issue with weapon swapping when Clash’s CCE shield is deployed.

Nomad FIXED – Missing fall damage for Nomad when jumping/vaulting from an elevated location (hotfixed on PC on Oct 1st).

Fuze FIXED – Fuse SFX for Secondary Hard Breach gadget is too long.

Level Design FIXED – Various LOD issues on maps. FIXED – Various clipping issues on maps.

Chalet FIXED – The vault prompt at the stairway railings (1F Fireplace) was inconsistent and difficult to activate on Chalet. FIXED – Vault prompt inconsistencies in stairway railings (1F Gaming Room Hallway and 2F Library Stairs) on Chalet. FIXED – Defenders were able to scan Attackers through trees and rocks from EXT Campfire camera on Chalet. FIXED – Navigation issues due to rock collision in EXT Snowmobiles on Chalet. FIXED – Drones can fall through the map at EXT Front Yard of Chalet. FIXED – Drones can teleport into the shelf at B Storage room on Chalet by forcing collision. FIXED – Low lighting inside the wardrobe of 2F Master Bedroom of Chalet after breaking the doors.

Border FIXED – Throwable gadgets could be thrown through walls above certain windows on Border.

Clubhouse FIXED – Yellow Pings do not appear immediately when targeting TVs on Clubhouse.

Coastline FIXED – Valkyrie cam can be thrown through the wall in 2F Hallway on Coastline.



User Experience

FIXED – Battleye ticker is now fixed. Previous banwaves carried out during the season were not visible due to a bug with the ticker.

FIXED – In map ban phase, system always bans the map on the right when there are two maps left.

FIXED – Ensuring all maps are properly randomized to show up in the map-ban phase.

FIXED – Crashes when using Vulkan (hotfixed on PC on Oct 1st)

FIXED – Various shop/cosmetic issues.

FIXED – Various HUD/UI issues.

FIXED – Reload prompt still appears even when interface preference is disabled.

FIXED – Steel Wave Champions charm is very, very pink.

FIXED – Players getting expired/older in-game notifications and pop-ups.

FIXED – Banned players could hit the “Find another Match” button, causing odd in-game messages.

FIXED – Custom color sights were not applied in Replay Mode.

For more information regarding this update, visit the official Rainbow Six Siege site. You can also check out the Designer’s Notes to gain some insight into the reasoning behind this update’s changes.