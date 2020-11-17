Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.97 Patch Notes (Y5S3.3.1)

Update 1.97 for Rainbow Six Siege has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This update brings the long-awaited Tachanka rework to the game, trading the Russian operator’s signature turret for an all-new grenade launcher. His loadout has been tweaked as well, so he’s basically an entirely new character at this point. The changes are only exacerbated by a brand-new voice actor replacing Anatoly Zinoviev, so Rainbow Six Siege players will be greeted with a completely new Tachanka the next time they start the game. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update 1.97.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.97 Patch Notes

Balancing

Shumikha Launcher Tachanka’s RP-46 Degtyaryov turret has been replaced with the Shumikha Laucher. This launcher shoots grenades that generate areas of fire 1 second after the first bounce. The Shumikha Launcher is equipped with a fixed 5-grenade magazine. Tachanka has a total of 10 grenades available. Grenades are inserted one by one.

DP27 LMG The DP27 LMG is now available as a primary weapon option for Tachanka and will be replacing the SASG-12. This weapon allows players to open rotations on soft walls and destroy hatches.

Withstand Ability After his time on the TS, Tachanka will no longer have the ability to Withstand.

Tachanka Voice Lines Due to unavoidable constraints, voice lines have been recorded with a new voice actor for Tachanka upon the release of his rework. We thank Anatoly Zinoviev for his past work as Tachanka’s voice actor and for the passion he was able to provide to both the role and to the community.



Bug Fixes

FIXED – Several issues with visuals and functionality on Shumikha Shells.

FIXED – Various SFX issues with the grenade launcher.

FIXED – Visual issues present with the grenade launcher.

FIXED – Several UI and store visuals with the Slava Korolyu Elite items and icons.

FIXED -Tachanka's Elite fire VFX from the MVP dance are present on his model in multiple maps.

FIXED – Frag bounce sound can sometimes play unintentionally.

FIXED – Tachanka's DP27 LMG currently has the full penetration attribute.

FIXED – DP27 does 48 damage instead of 49.

FIXED – There is a major visual obstruction when Tachanka guard breaks a shield with his DP27.

FIXED – The DP27 benefits from 1 additional round, despite being an open bolt machine gun.

For more information regarding this update, visit the official Ubisoft site.

