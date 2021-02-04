Update 2.03 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is just a small update that addresses a few minor issues, so don’t expect any major new changes. The next season is nearly here, however, so new Operators and maps will be here soon. For now, you can expect a handful of bugs related to match cancellation to be fixed. Here’s everything new with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 2.03.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.03 Patch Notes

Update: Match Cancellation timer to 60s (from 120s)

Match Cancellation timer to 60s (from 120s) Fixed: Reappearing Match Cancellation vote buttons

Reappearing Match Cancellation vote buttons Fixed: TK prompt not appearing when Match Cancellation prompt active

TK prompt not appearing when Match Cancellation prompt active STT/TTS Update: Due to an unexpected load on the servers from these features and in an effort to increase effectiveness for players in need, Speech to Text and Text to Speech will be limited to English-speaking users in the United States. Please note, that in order to resume the use of Voice Chat, players who currently have Speech to Text enabled will need to ensure that the Convert Voice to Text setting is toggled off. Our team is currently looking into further accessibility options to implement in the future, with the goal to extend support to even more players around the world



As stated above, this update is just a small patch that only aims to fix some minor problems. The match cancellation timer has been adjusted to 60 seconds, which is half of the time it used to be. Other than that, an issue that caused the match cancellation vote buttons to reappear has been addressed, and the team kill prompt will now appear when the match cancellation prompt is active.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Rainbow Six Siege Twitter page.