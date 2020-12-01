Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Neon Dawn Release Time – When Does the New Season Start?

Operation Neon Dawn is finally here in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, bringing an all-new Operator and map rework to the game. This update also marks the release of the next-generation version of Rainbow Six Siege, so PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will be able to enjoy a suite of new enhancements and improvements like increased resolution and framerate. Several existing Operators have also received significant reworks, including Jager, Hibana, and Echo. On top of all of that, adjustments have been made to run-outs and the defuser. Here’s when you can start playing Operation Neon Dawn.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Neon Dawn Release Time

Operation Neon Dawn will begin on December 1 at 5 AM PT/8 AM ET on PC. The new season will begin one hour later at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET on PlayStation and three hours later at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET on Xbox. Rainbow Six Siege servers are expected to go offline for scheduled downtime that is slated to last one hour. The new season will be live after downtime ends.

Operation Neon Dawn Install Size

The download sizes for each platform are listed below. A larger download than normal will be required for Y5S4 in order to reduce the game’s overall install size.

PC – 60-87 GB

– 60-87 GB PS4 – 35.9 GB

– 35.9 GB PS5 – 5.38 GB

– 5.38 GB Xbox One – 35.9 GB

– 35.9 GB Xbox Series X – 3.2 GB

Next-gen players have to download significantly smaller update files, likely due to the game’s install size already being fairly small on the new consoles in comparison to what it was on PS4 and Xbox One prior to the release of Y5S4.

For more information on Operation Neon Dawn, visit the official Rainbow Six Siege site.