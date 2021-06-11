Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: All Armor Sets and How to Get Them

Armor sets are some of the rarest collectibles in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Finding pieces of armor will not only increase the size of your wardrobe and let you customize Ratchet and Rivet, but they also give you passive bonuses that will reduce damage from certain enemy types, help you get more bolts, and much more. Here’s where to find all the armor sets in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

All Armor Sets in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Each armor set is comprised of three pieces: a helmet, a body piece, and boots. Most pieces of armor are found in Pocket Dimensions, but some can be obtained as rewards for side quests or Battleplex challenges. There are eight armor sets in total in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and each of them is listed below. Click any of the links below to jump to a specific section.

Galactic Ranger

Galactic Ranger Head: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Sargasso

Found in a Pocket Dimension on Sargasso Galactic Ranger Body: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Blizar Prime

Found in a Pocket Dimension on Blizar Prime Galactic Ranger Boots: Collect Zurpstones for Trudi on Sargasso

The Galactic Ranger armor set increases your melee damage by 20% once you collect all three parts. The helmet is found in a Pocket Dimension on Sargasso, while the Body can be found in a Pocket Dimension on Blizar Prime. In order to get the Boots, you must return to Sargasso and collect Zurpstones for Trudi in the planet’s optional side mission.

Robot Disguise

Robot Disguise Head: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Corson V

Found in a Pocket Dimension on Corson V Robot Disguise Body: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Sargasso

Found in a Pocket Dimension on Sargasso Robot Disguise Boots: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Sargasso

The Robot Disguise armor set will decrease damage taken from Nefarious enemies by 20% when you collect all three parts. The Head is found in the only Pocket Dimension on Corson V, while the Body and Boots are found in Pocket Dimensions on Sargasso.

Q-Force

Q-Force Head: Found in a Pocket Dimension in the Scarstu Debris Field

Found in a Pocket Dimension in the Scarstu Debris Field Q-Force Chest: Found on the holding cells on Viceron. When you reach the large circular area filled with holding cells containing all sorts of creatures, the armor will be hidden in one of the cells in the corner on the second level.

Found on the holding cells on Viceron. When you reach the large circular area filled with holding cells containing all sorts of creatures, the armor will be hidden in one of the cells in the corner on the second level. Q-Force Boots: Found on Blizar Prime. From the area with the Chief Engineer, head north and strike the Blizon crystal. Then, jump across the platforms and hit the other Blizon crystal. The armor is waiting right there.

The Q-Force armor set will decrease the damage you take from Goons-4-Less by 20% once you find all three parts. The Head is found in a Pocket Dimension in the Scarstu Debris Field, while the other two pieces are hidden on different planets. The Chest piece is located in one of the holding cells in Zordoom Prison on Viceron. The Boots are found near the Chief Engineer’s platform on Blizar Prime.

Robot Pirate

Robot Pirate Head: Complete the Pirate Trials on Ardolis

Complete the Pirate Trials on Ardolis Robot Pirate Chest: Found on Savali on a floating platform located east of Ms. Zurkon’s shop. You’ll have to chase it with the Hoverboots in order to reach it.

Found on Savali on a floating platform located east of Ms. Zurkon’s shop. You’ll have to chase it with the Hoverboots in order to reach it. Robot Pirate Boots: Complete the “Welcome Party” quest in the Battleplex

The Robot Pirate armor set will decrease damage taken from Pirate enemies by 20% once you find all three pieces. You’ll receive the Head automatically after finishing the Pirate Trials on Ardolis. The Chest is found on Savali to the east of Ms. Zurkon’s shop. It’s on a floating platform that you’ll have to chase down using the Hoverboots. Finally, the Boots are obtained at Zurkie’s Battleplex by completing the first Bronze tier challenge, which is required for the main story.

Carbonox Advanced

Carbonox Advanced Head: Complete “Twice as Nice” Gold Battleplex Challenge

Complete “Twice as Nice” Gold Battleplex Challenge Carbonox Advanced Chest: Complete “Revenge of the Seekerpede” Silver Battleplex Challenge

Complete “Revenge of the Seekerpede” Silver Battleplex Challenge Carbonox Advanced Boots: Complete “A Grunthor Named Sue” Bronze Battleplex Challenge

The Carbonox Advanced armor set will increase the number of bolts you gain by 20% after collecting all three pieces. All three pieces are obtained in Zurkie’s Battleplex. The Boots are obtained by completing the final challenge of the Bronze tier, the Chest is obtained by completing the final Silver tier challenge, and the Head is obtained by completing the final Gold tier challenge. Check out our guide to see how to unlock Silver and Gold Battleplex challenges.

Wasteland Gear

Wasteland Gear Head: Bring all 12 Lorbs to Monk Scholar on Savali

Bring all 12 Lorbs to Monk Scholar on Savali Wasteland Gear Chest: Bring 7 Lorbs to Monk Scholar on Savali

Bring 7 Lorbs to Monk Scholar on Savali Wasteland Gear Boots: Bring 3 Lorbs to Monk Scholar on Savali

The Wasteland Gear armor set will decrease the damage you take from indigenous creatures by 20% once you have the full set. All three pieces are obtained on Savali by bringing Lorbs to the Monk Scholar. Once you find 3 Lorbs, you’ll get the Boots, once you find 7 Lorbs you’ll get the Chest, and you’ll get the Head once you find all 12 Lorbs. Check out our Lorb locations guide to find them all.

Lombax Praetorian

Lombax Praetorian Head: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Torren IV

Found in a Pocket Dimension on Torren IV Lombax Praetorian Chest: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Viceron

Found in a Pocket Dimension on Viceron Lombax Praetorian Legs: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Savali

The Lombax Praetorian armor will increase the amount of Raritanium you gather by 20% once you find the complete set. The Head is found in a Pocket Dimension on Torren IV, the Chest is found in a Pocket Dimension on Viceron, and the Boots are found in a Pocket Dimension on Savali.

Captain Starshield

Captain Starshield Head: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Savali

Found in a Pocket Dimension on Savali Captain Starshield Chest: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Cordelion

Found in a Pocket Dimension on Cordelion Captain Starshield Boots: Found in a Pocket Dimension on Ardolis

The Captain Starshield armor set will increase the XP you gain by 20% once you obtain all three pieces. The Head is found in a Pocket Dimension on Savali, the Chest is found in a Pocket Dimension on Cordelion, and the Boots are found in a Pocket Dimension on Ardolis.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.