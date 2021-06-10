Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Level Cap: What’s the Max Level?

What is the level cap in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart? In Rift Apart, you have two separate levels. Ratchet/Rivet have their own level that determines their maximum health, and each weapon in your arsenal has its own unique level as well. The max level for both of these is very different, and things change even more if you play Challenge Mode after finishing the game for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about the level cap in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

What is the Level Cap in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

The maximum level for Ratchet and Rivet in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is 10. At level 10, they’ll have 100 HP. This amount cannot go any higher unless you start playing Challenge Mode. In this mode, the level cap is raise to 20, allowing Ratchet and Rivet to have 200 maximum HP. You likely won’t reach level 10 until the end of your first playthrough, and you’ll have to do quite a bit of side content in order to earn enough XP. The same goes for reaching level 20 in Challenge Mode.

What is the Maximum Level for Weapons?

Weapons level up independently of Ratchet and Rivet. The level cap for weapons is 5 during your first playthrough. Once you get a weapon to level 5, it will transform into a more powerful version of itself. The Enforcer shotgun becomes the Executor, for example, unlocking the ability to fire four barrels at once instead of two. Things change once you start Challenge Mode, however. In Challenge Mode, you can purchase Omega versions of all your weapons, which raises the maximum weapon level to 10. This will take a lot of time and bolts though, especially if you want to get every weapon to the level cap.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on:June 10th, 2021