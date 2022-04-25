Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.003.000 Patch Notes

Find out what is happening with the newest update to this excellent adventure title!

April 25th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Ratchet-and-Clank-Rift-Apart-Gold-Bolts

If you’re coming into the world of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as a first-time experience, or if you’ve been playing the series since its inception on the PlayStation 2, you’ll know that it’s a series that almost always holds its weight in gold. You’ll find Insomniac Games pushing the envelope of humor, as well as the graphical capability for the systems that they are housed on, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is no different. Now that it has been introduced to the new Variable Refresh Rate, this title is about to look and play better than ever before.

Let’s jump right in and see what new features are coming along with the newest update to this title, and why it could be a game-changer!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.003.000 Patch Notes

New Features

  • Support for VRR via system settings
    • When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets
    • When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, unlocks the frame rate to vary based on gameplay
  • Add 120 Hz Display Mode setting to New Game options, so you can turn it on before starting
  • Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios
  • Improvements to TAA upsample quality
  • Save files use frame captures for their icons

Much like their update for Miles Morales, you aren’t going to see a laundry list of new features added in, more along the lines of graphical options and updates. The biggest updates here are the inclusion of the new 120hz Display Mode, so if you’re playing with a TV that supports 120HZ, you’ll notice the game will play much smoother than ever. However, if you are not using the 120HZ mode, you’ll see some other graphical improvements take place of the increased framerate.

You’ll also see Improvements to the Raytracing Effects that the game has on offer. While Ratchet & Clank is one of the most graphically impressive games on the system, these improvements are always welcomed. Seeing something that already looks and plays this good get more support is excellent and helps push the game along to have a longer life. We loved our time with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, awarding it a 4.5 out of 5. It’s another title by Insomniac that should be a must-own title for your shiny new PlayStation 5 and makes great use of all of its features.

If you’d like to see everything that was added to the game since its release, Insomniac Games has them all detailed here.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Fall Guys Ratchet & Clank event cover
Ratchet & Clank Warps Into Fall Guys
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.002.001 Patch Notes
Sargasso Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 01.002.000 Patch Notes
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 01.001.004 Patch Notes
Trending on AOTF
A screenshot from a Genshin Impact official video depicting Ayaka
Genshin Impact Dev Addresses 2.7 Update Delay Rumors
A FFXIV official screenshot depicting past iterations of the summer event
FFXIV Summer 2022 Event Outfits Leaked
A Promotional Image that is recently posted on the Elden Ring official Twitter account
Altering Garments in Elden Ring Unlocks New Lore According to Player’s Discovery
MotoGP 22 Review