If you’re coming into the world of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as a first-time experience, or if you’ve been playing the series since its inception on the PlayStation 2, you’ll know that it’s a series that almost always holds its weight in gold. You’ll find Insomniac Games pushing the envelope of humor, as well as the graphical capability for the systems that they are housed on, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is no different. Now that it has been introduced to the new Variable Refresh Rate, this title is about to look and play better than ever before.

Let’s jump right in and see what new features are coming along with the newest update to this title, and why it could be a game-changer!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.003.000 Patch Notes

New Features

Support for VRR via system settings

When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, unlocks the frame rate to vary based on gameplay

Add 120 Hz Display Mode setting to New Game options, so you can turn it on before starting

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios

Improvements to TAA upsample quality

Save files use frame captures for their icons

Much like their update for Miles Morales, you aren’t going to see a laundry list of new features added in, more along the lines of graphical options and updates. The biggest updates here are the inclusion of the new 120hz Display Mode, so if you’re playing with a TV that supports 120HZ, you’ll notice the game will play much smoother than ever. However, if you are not using the 120HZ mode, you’ll see some other graphical improvements take place of the increased framerate.

You’ll also see Improvements to the Raytracing Effects that the game has on offer. While Ratchet & Clank is one of the most graphically impressive games on the system, these improvements are always welcomed. Seeing something that already looks and plays this good get more support is excellent and helps push the game along to have a longer life. We loved our time with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, awarding it a 4.5 out of 5. It’s another title by Insomniac that should be a must-own title for your shiny new PlayStation 5 and makes great use of all of its features.

If you’d like to see everything that was added to the game since its release, Insomniac Games has them all detailed here.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.