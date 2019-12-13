Red Dead Online – How to Become a Moonshiner

Red Dead Online’s new Moonshiner Frontier Pursuit is now available, and you can now run your own bootlegging business and eventually work your way toward owning a proper bar. The Moonshiner role unique in that it is the first role to require prior experience in another field. You’ll need to have some experience as a Trader before you can begin your Moonshiner journey.

How to Become a Moonshiner in Red Dead Online

Before you can start anything related to moonshine, you’ll have to have done some work as a Trader first. You either need to be at least Trader Rank 5 or have completed one Trader Sell Mission. The latter seems like it’ll take much less time than the former, so if you haven’t done any Trader business yet, just fork over 15 Gold Bars for a butcher’s table at your camp and start bringing Cripps some materials. You’ll be able to complete a Trader Sell Mission before you know it.

Once you meet the requirements, speak to Cripps. He’ll direct you to a bootlegger named Maggie Fike, who you can find at Emerald Ranch. When you find Maggie, you’ll need to choose one of five locations for your Moonshining Shack where you’ll conduct your business. There isn’t one best location for your Moonshining Shack. It all comes down to personal preference and what areas of the map you tend to hang around. Below are the five locations for Moonshining Shacks.

Bayou Nwa

Grizzlies

Hennigan’s Stead

Heartlands

Tall Trees

The initial setup will set you back 25 Gold Bars, but you can change locations at any time in the future for a less expensive (but still pretty hefty) fee of $250 in the free roam menu. Your moonshine operation will run out of the basement while Maggie tends to the homestead up above to maintain cover.

Once you and Maggie go into business together, you can take on a brand-new set of missions either alone or with a posse to help her get revenge on those that have wronged her. As your business expands and you level up the Moonshiner role, you’ll be able to unlock unique equipment, customize your underground bar, and bring in new clientele with live music and a dance floor.

