How to Block Punches in Red Dead Redemption 2

Combat in Red Dead Redemption 2 generally plays out as a shootout, but sometimes you only need your fists to settle a dispute. Hand-to-hand combat can quickly turn into a fight for your life in Red Dead Redemption 2, and one of the most important skills a player can learn is how to block punches effectively. Here’s how to successfully block oncoming points in Red Dead Redemption 2.

How to Master Blocking in Red Dead Redemption 2

It isn’t hard to start a fistfight in Red Dead Redemption 2, and more often than not, you’ll instigate one by accident by walking into someone who’s had too much to drink. Once the fists start flying, your choices are run or fight, and pulling a gun on your opponent is a great way to get a bounty on your head. If you want to become a master of justified self-defense, you’ll need to learn how to block.

You can block punches by pressing the Square button on the PlayStation 4 version of Red Dead Redemption 2, the B button on the Xbox One version, and the R key on the Windows version. While it may be tempting to try and take your opponent down fast by unleashing a flurry of punches on them, blocking is the best way to win fistfights in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Related: Red Dead Redemption 2: Where to Find Rare Horses

Most of your opponents tend to keep up their guard until they have a chance to retaliate, so you’ll want to keep blocking until you can turn the tables on them. One of the best ways to do this is by blocking right when they’re about to punch you, which can cause them to stagger and give you an opening to land a few good punches before they get their guard back up.

Fistfights in Red Dead Redemption 2 are a careful balancing act that requires you to know when to stick and when to hold back. There’s no penalty for keeping your block up too long, so be patient and wait for your opponent to make a mistake before you lower your defenses and go for a finishing blow.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023