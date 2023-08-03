Remant 2: How to Open the Blood Room and Get the Full Moon Circlet Amulet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Full Moon Circlet is one of the more unique amulets in Remnant 2, as it is locked away in a “Blood Moon Room.” But where is this room containing the powerful amulet, and how exactly do you open a Blood Moon Room? This guide aims to answer all these questions, so let’s go over how to get the Full Moon Circlet in Remnant 2.

How to Get the Full Moon Circlet Amulet from the Blood Moon Room in Remnant 2

The Full Moon Circlet is found within a Blood Moon Room in the Imperial Gardens section of Yaesha. If you don’t have this section in your playthrough of Remnant 2, reroll in Adventure Mode until it becomes available.

When you enter the Imperial Gardens, the Blood Moon Room containing the Full Moon Circlet Amulet is just a short distance from the crystal. Check the map below for the location of the Blood Moon Room.

When you approach this location, you’ll notice a statue with a tiny door in front of it on the ground that is sealed shut.

This door will only open during a Blood Moon, so if there’s no Blood Moon happening at the moment, you will have to either wait or use the fast-travel method. The fast-travel method consists of you fast-traveling to Ward 13 and back to the Imperial Gardens until a Blood Moon spawns. You can tell a Blood Moon is happening when the environment around you has a reddish hue.

As the Blood Moon occurs, approach the statue and step on the door (which acts as a pedestal), and it will open beneath you, dropping you into the ground below. In this small room, the Full Moon Circlet Amulet sits on the table.

The Blood Moon Circlet Amulet is one of the best in the game, allowing “ranged damage Lifesteals 3% of base damage dealt. At full health, damage increases by 20%.” This is the perfect amulet to keep you alive longer while also dealing more damage to enemies. I always use this against the game’s more difficult bosses, which has done wonders for me.

- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2023