Remnant 2: The Card Jester Puzzle Location and All Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanbow

Remnant 2 puzzles are some of the most complex the gaming community has seen in quite some time. While there is always a solution to these puzzles, some have more than one and offer multiple rewards. The Jester puzzle is a good example, and this guide will cover its location and all rewards.

Jester Puzzle Location in Remnant 2

Players of Remnant 2 can find the Jester card puzzle in the Maelific Palace during the Faerin and Faelin quest. Interact with the Jester, and he will whip out a deck of cards, each with a different face. The faces are as follows: Devil, Mask, Joker, Sad Face. Each face has its reward; read further to discover them all.

All Jester Puzzle Rewards in Remnant 2

Below are all the rewards for the Jester puzzle in Remnant 2.

Mask Card – Faerin Mural Piece

– Faerin Mural Piece Joker Card – One-Eyed Joker Amulet

– One-Eyed Joker Amulet Devil Card – Oathkeeper Aberration and Misfortune Mutator

– Oathkeeper Aberration and Misfortune Mutator Sad Face Cards – No reward.

How to Solve the Jester Puzzle in Remnant 2

When the Jester shows you the faces on the cards, keep your eye on the one you want the reward from as the Jester will begin to shuffle them all. After shuffling, he will shoot the cards up against the wall, creating doors in the area. Go to the door of the card that contains the reward you want.

It’s important to note that the puzzle will conclude if you go to the Mask Card first and get the Faerin Mural Piece. If you want to get all the possible rewards in one trip, go to the Joker and Devil Card before the Mask Card. If you go to the Mask Card first, you’ll have to reroll Losomn in Adventure Mode and hope you get the Maelific Palace again in your playthrough.

One-Eyed Amulet and Misfortune Mutator Effects

Having the One-Eyed Joker Amulet equipped and executing a neutral backdash will create a magic card lasting 1 second. If this card absorbs enemy damage, you will gain a 25% critical chance for 5 seconds. Additionally, a neutral backdash will cost an extra 30% stamina.

Meanwhile, the Misfortune Mutator significantly enhances melee damage by 5% for each unique negative status the target is suffering from.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023