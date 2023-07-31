Remnant 2 Faelin or Faerin: All Rewards and Outcomes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering if you should kill Faerin or Faelin in Remnant 2? The outcome will differ depending on who the player chooses, as each decision has its own set of rewards. Hopefully, this guide nudges you in the right direction and helps you choose who to kill to improve your build. Read on to learn the difference between killing Faerin or Faelin in Remnant 2.

What’s the Difference Between Killing Faerin or Faelin in Remnant 2?

Faerin and Faelin are imposters in Remnant 2, so you’re doing a good deed no matter who you choose to kill. But each has its own set of rewards, so let’s go over them.

Killing Faerin in Remnant 2

If you kill Faerin in Remnant 2, you will be rewarded with the Melded Hilt crafting material and Faelin’s Sigil.

Melded Hilt can be used to craft the Godsplitter melee weapon, equipped with the mod “Fracture.” The Fracture mod causes Charge Attacks to register as Weakspot hits for 2 seconds.

On the other hand, Faelin’s Sigil is a ring that causes melee attacks to generate 10% extra Mod Power. Players can receive this ring by reporting to Faelin after defeating Faerin.

Killing Faelin in Remnant 2

If you kill Faelin in Remnant 2, you will be rewarded with the Imposter’s Heart crafting material and Faerin’s Sigil.

Imposter’s Heart can be used to craft the Deceit Long Gun, equipped with the mod “Ouroboros.” Ouroboros conjures three sword fragments that encircle the wielder for 30 seconds. When this mod is active, all standard attacks will be registered as Weakspot attacks.

Faerin’s Sigil is a ring that causes critical and weakspot damage to generate 10% extra mod power. After beating Faelin, report to Faerin, and you will receive Faerin’s Sigil ring.

Should You Kill Faerin or Faelin in Remnant 2?

Deciding on whether to kill Faerin or Faelin boils down to the type of build you’re going for. If you want to go straight melee, your best bet is to kill Faerin. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more ranged approach, you’ll have the best outcome by choosing to kill Faelin.

How to Switch Between Faelin and Faerin in Remnant 2

To change who you will fight during the Faelin or Faerin quest, you can do so by using the switch located at the central door in the Palace Courtyard. A large circle platform will rotate on the ground when you pull the switch. If the light half of the circle faces the door, then Faelin will appear on the opposite side in the Beatific Gallery. If the circle’s dark half faces the door, Faerin will appear instead in the Malefic Gallery.

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023