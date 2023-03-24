Resident Evil 4 Lunker Bass Location: Where to Catch a Big Fish for the Merchant

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you reach the lake area in Resident Evil 4, the merchant will have a series of new requests for you that will take you to the multiple optional areas along the lake shore. One of these requests requires you to do some work on the water though, since you’ll need to catch a gigantic fish that has been spotted in the area. It’s a huge Lunker Bass that stands out easily among the crowd, but you’ll need to deduce its location from a blurry photograph in order to find it.

Where is the Lunker Bass in Resident Evil 4?

Your only hint about the Lunker Bass’ location is a blurry black-and-white photo of it jumping out of the water. If you look closely, though, you’ll see that the fish is jumping out of the water in front of the boat house. You can see the exact location of the fish on the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hop in the boat and make your way to the specified location outside of the boat house. The fish is huge so it’s really easy to spot. Use a harpoon to kill it and then drive up to it to collect it.

Related: Resident Evil 4 Spinel Explained: How to Get It and Where to Spend It

Make sure you snag the right fish by checking its name. If you catch a standard large bass, you’ve got the wrong fish. Make sure the fish’s name matches the request. Once you’ve got the right fish, head back to the merchant and sell it to him to complete the request. You’ll receive some Spinel for your troubles. There are other requests in the lake area to complete, like finding a golden chicken egg, so make sure to explore if you want all the extra rewards.