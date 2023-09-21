Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways: How to Beat the Black Robe Boss

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways starts with a bang, instantly putting you against a mini-boss. The boss is called “Black Robe” and is troubling and challenging early in the game. Don’t worry, we got you covered. Here is how you can beat the Black Robe boss in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways.

How to Defeat the Black Robe Boss in Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC

The Black Robe boss in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways has a few moves to watch out for. First, and it’s shown in the cutscene, Black Robe will launch explosive pods at you that can act as a sticky grenade. Make sure to dodge away from these, as they can explode pretty quickly, doing tons of damage to Ada.

Next, Black Robe will consistently try to get closer to you and strike quickly with its arm. Your best bet here is to run away, creating more distance between the two of you and then aiming to land as many headshots as possible. You can only damage the Black Robe by shooting at his head.

Lastly, the Black Robe will create duplicates of himself, creating confusion on which one is real. This seems daunting at first, but it’s quite simple. The real one eyes have a darker red glow than the rest and usually reside right in the middle of the pack. If you aren’t sure which one is real, shoot all of them; the real Black Robe is the only one you will see take damage. The rest will disappear, fading to dust.

Tip: Throwing a grenade into the group of clones is a good way to make sure the real one takes damage.

After you land enough headshots on the Black Robe, a cutscene indicates that you have won the boss battle. Remember, this is early on in the playthrough, and the cutscene demonstrates that you will see more of the Black Robe as you progress further into Separate Ways.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023